Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  AMD keeps gaining even though some of Intel's chip flaws also affect its CPUs (AMD, INTC)

Finance AMD keeps gaining even though some of Intel's chip flaws also affect its CPUs (AMD, INTC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

AMD's chips do not face all the problems Intel is facing, but they are affected by some of the same issues.

null play

null

(YouTube/HardwareCanucks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • A security flaw in central processing units has sent AMD shares soaring and Intel's plummeting.
  • AMD's chips do not have all the problems Intel is facing, but they are affected by some of the same issues.
  • Watch AMD's stock price move in real time here.


AMD is up another 5.45% on Thursday as panic over a central processing unit security flaw sent investors out of Intel and into AMD.

Initially, AMD told users its chips were not subject to the same sort of attacks as Intel's chips, but the company has since updated its stance to say its chips are only affected by some of the announced hacks. Engineers at Google originally detected the flaw and wrote in a blog post Wednesday it could affect Intel, AMD, and ARM chips.

The flaw Google discovered has to do with how programs talk to a computer's hardware. Software patches have been released for many operating systems, but the updates could slow systems by as much as 30% according to some reports.

Intel's chips have been the main focus of the CPU flaws, and the company's shares have fallen as much as 9% since the news broke on Wednesday morning. AMD shares have risen 15.3% in the same time frame and maintained their gains despite the company saying its chips also contain the flaws to a degree.

Intel said future processors won't have the flaw, which is unlikely to affect future product launch timings. Credit Suisse released a note on Thursday suggesting people were making "mountains from molehills" of the whole issue. The firm didn't think that the flaws should materially affect the companies involved.

Read more about Cowen's declaration here.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance The architect behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $88 million house...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Chaos.
Finance An Ivy League professor explains chaos theory, the prisoner's dilemma, and why math isn't really boring
null
Finance Paying taxes on bitcoin isn't nearly as hard as it sounds
Iceland just made the gender pay gap a legal issue.
Finance Iceland's new law aimed at eliminating the gender pay gap places the country in stark contrast to the US
Tesla model 3
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today