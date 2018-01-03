Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  AMD is gaining as Intel scrambles to fix security flaw (AMD, INTC)

Systems are taking a performance hit after updating to patch the security issue.

echnicians of AMD, the world's second-largest maker of computer microprocessors after Intel Corp, display wafers for the media in the eastern German city of Dresden. play

echnicians of AMD, the world's second-largest maker of computer microprocessors after Intel Corp, display wafers for the media in the eastern German city of Dresden.

(Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
AMD is rising after its rival central processing unit maker, Intel, was reported to have a security issue embedded in its hardware.

AMD shares are up 6.51% at $11.69 on Wednesday, while Intel shares slipped 2.45% to $45.70.

Intel's CPUs released over the last 10 years are reportedly be subject to a hardware bug that could allow hackers to access files, passwords, and other important security keys from Intel's chips, The Register reports. Programmers have been working on a fix for Windows and Linux for months. Apple will need to release a fix as well, as the bug affects any system using Intel's hardware.

Details of the bug are currently being kept confidential in an attempt to mitigate any potential attacks while a fix is being found.

The issue lies in how applications talk to the computer hardware. The current fixes for Linux and Windows systems are reportedly leading to performance hits as high as 30%, according to The Register.

AMD has said its chips do not possess the same security flaw.

Intel has grown 23.15% in the past year.

