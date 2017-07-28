Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Amazon is falling after missing Wall Street's earnings estimate by a mile (AMZN)

Finance Amazon is falling after missing Wall Street's earnings estimate by a mile (AMZN)

  • Published:

Amazon missed Wall Street's earnings per share estimate by more than $1.

null play

null

(rew Angerer/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amazon trades down 3.38% at $1,010.63 a share after Thursday's lackluster earnings report that came after markets closed.

The e-commerce behemoth announced earnings of $0.40 a share, missing the Wall Street consensus of $1.42 by a wide margin.

However, the news wasn't all bad, as revenue spiked 25% versus last year to $38 billion. That number was given a slight boost by Amazon's AWS cloud service, which saw its revenue climb 42% to $4.1 billion.

Amazon said it thinks third-quarter revenue will come in between $39.25 billion and $41.75 billion.

Friday's selling comes just one day after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly became the world's richest person. Bezos' net worth crossed the $91 billion mark as shares rallied Thursday morning.

Shares of Amazon are up 34.1% this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 16 highest-paid CEOs in the world of bankingbullet
3 Finance The all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom is a modern private jet for...bullet

Finance

null
Finance Here's how many people own their homes in every state
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.
Finance MACQUARIE: Twitter won't ever grow its audience (TWTR)
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is likely not thrilled about the impending expiration of the company's post-IPO share lock-up.
Finance Snap's struggling stock faces its biggest challenge yet (SNAP)
null
Finance Consumer spending propels economic growth in the 2nd quarter — but by less than expected