Finance :  A third of the planet's food goes to waste — here's what we throw out the most

Today, a third of the planet's food goes to waste — enough to feed two billion people and cause economic losses of approximately $750 billion, according to the United Nations.

That food is wasted at every stage from farm to table, sometimes just because of how it looks.

In fields, unpicked, "ugly" produce is left to rot. In grocery stores, workers reject blemished (but edible) fruits and veggies. And in our own homes, we ignore leftovers and throw out perishables before they've expired.

Food waste is a moral issue — as National Geographic points out, this wasted food could feed the nearly 800 million people who are starving worldwide twice over. In 2016, the magazine looked at data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, and found that some food items are wasted more than others.

In honor of World Food Day on October 16, which serves as a day of action against hunger, here's a look at how different food categories rank in terms of waste. The percentages indicate the portion of the world's total food waste that each food category represents.

7. Milk, yogurt, and cheese — 17.1%.

6. Chicken, beef, and pork — 21.5%.

5. Lentils, green peas, chickpeas, and seeds that make oil — 22.1%.

4. Cereal, bread, and rice — 29.1%.

3. Tuna, salmon, shrimp, and other seafood — 34.7%.

2. Fruits and vegetables — 45.7%.

1. Potatoes, beets, radishes, and carrots — 46.2%.