Finance :  A startup that wants to be the Airbnb for your stuff raised $25 million in a cryptocurrency and cash fundraising round

news

Omni, a California storage startup, raised $25 million in a fundraising round led by two cryptocurrency executives and Highland Capital Partners.

A majority of the money raised by the firm will be in Ripple's XRP.

Two cryptocurrency executives are backing a California startup that wants to be the Airbnb of your stuff.

Omni, a company that allows people to rent out their extra stuff, landed $25 million in a fundraising round, the company announced Tuesday.

Ripple's Chris Larsen and Stefan Thomas led the fundraise, contributing the majority of the amount raised, alongside Highland Capital Partners, a spokesperson told Business Insider. The two executives' contribution was made in Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency.

Ripple itself did not participate in the fundraise, but the financial technology company plans to serve as a strategic partner to Omni.