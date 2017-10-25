Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance A simple guide to fixing scratches on your car

It's relatively easy to repair scratches on your car, but you need to purchase a kit and follow some steps.

When it was new — before scratches.

(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)
Scratches are like the old torture of death by a thousand cuts. Eventually, they'll destroy your car's finish by allowing rust to develop on metal parts. And like the great Canadian poet said, rust never sleeps.

Neil Young references aside, a while back I suggested two ways to repair scratches. While I was dispensing this basic advice, it occurred to me that I had some scratches on my own car, a 2011 Toyota Prius, that needed attending to, certainly as winter arrived in the Northeast, where I live.

I took care of them, but as we get ready to once again confront Old Man Winter in much of the US, I decided to have another look at my ride. And sure, enough, there are some new nicks and scrapes to attend to.

Read on for a basic how-to for doing simple scratch repair:

I've had my Prius for about three years — lots of time to acquire a few dings and scratches.

I've had my Prius for about three years — lots of time to acquire a few dings and scratches.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Here's the one I decided to repair first: a narrow scribbled scrape. Ugly! Mind you, this scrape was in my plastic bumper. But I had others in the metal body panels.

Here's the one I decided to repair first: a narrow scribbled scrape. Ugly! Mind you, this scrape was in my plastic bumper. But I had others in the metal body panels.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A company called TouchUpDirect sells repair kits. For about $30, I got a paint pen to match my car's color, as well as a clear coat pen. Clearcoat is the transparent layer that protects the finish.

A company called TouchUpDirect sells repair kits. For about $30, I got a paint pen to match my car's color, as well as a clear coat pen. Clearcoat is the transparent layer that protects the finish.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Here's a link to the company's site. I don't recommend or endorse the product, but in my case, it worked well.



TouchUpDirect includes a test card and provides instructions on its website to use the products.

TouchUpDirect includes a test card and provides instructions on its website to use the products.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 1: Clean the scratched surface.

STEP 1: Clean the scratched surface.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 2: Shake up the paint inside the pen.

STEP 2: Shake up the paint inside the pen.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 3: Double check that you got the right color and ...

STEP 3: Double check that you got the right color and ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... STEP 4: Compare to your car's finish. In my case, it was a perfect match. TouchUpDirect has a database of auto manufacturers, makes, and model years so you can get the correct color.

... STEP 4: Compare to your car's finish. In my case, it was a perfect match. TouchUpDirect has a database of auto manufacturers, makes, and model years so you can get the correct color.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 5: Apply the paint to the scratch. I found that I had to use several coats for this step.

STEP 5: Apply the paint to the scratch. I found that I had to use several coats for this step.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Voila! The scratch is now filled in with paint. I allowed about five minutes between coats.

Voila! The scratch is now filled in with paint. I allowed about five minutes between coats.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 6: Let the paint dry. I gave it around 30 minutes.

STEP 6: Let the paint dry. I gave it around 30 minutes.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 7: Apply the clearcoat.

STEP 7: Apply the clearcoat.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Nothing to it. But I needed three coats to get what I thought was acceptable coverage.

Nothing to it. But I needed three coats to get what I thought was acceptable coverage.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


STEP 8: Let the clearcoat dry and pat yourself on the back for another automotive repair well done. I could have sanded, buffed, and waxed the area for a more pristine fix, but honestly the bumper will never look new again, so I was happy to seal the damage.

STEP 8: Let the clearcoat dry and pat yourself on the back for another automotive repair well done. I could have sanded, buffed, and waxed the area for a more pristine fix, but honestly the bumper will never look new again, so I was happy to seal the damage.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


