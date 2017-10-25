Finance :  A simple guide to fixing scratches on your car

- You can live with scratches on your car — but you shouldn't.
- It's relatively easy to repair them, but you need to purchase a kit and follow some steps.
- Just before winter is a good time to make repairs.
Scratches are like the old torture of death by a thousand cuts. Eventually, they'll destroy your car's finish by allowing rust to develop on metal parts. And like the great Canadian poet said, rust never sleeps.
Neil Young references aside, a while back I suggested two ways to repair scratches. While I was dispensing this basic advice, it occurred to me that I had some scratches on my own car, a 2011 Toyota Prius, that needed attending to, certainly as winter arrived in the Northeast, where I live.
I took care of them, but as we get ready to once again confront Old Man Winter in much of the US, I decided to have another look at my ride. And sure, enough, there are some new nicks and scrapes to attend to.
Read on for a basic how-to for doing simple scratch repair:
I've had my Prius for about three years — lots of time to acquire a few dings and scratches.
Here's the one I decided to repair first: a narrow scribbled scrape. Ugly! Mind you, this scrape was in my plastic bumper. But I had others in the metal body panels.
A company called TouchUpDirect sells repair kits. For about $30, I got a paint pen to match my car's color, as well as a clear coat pen. Clearcoat is the transparent layer that protects the finish.
Here's a link to the company's site. I don't recommend or endorse the product, but in my case, it worked well.
TouchUpDirect includes a test card and provides instructions on its website to use the products.
STEP 1: Clean the scratched surface.
STEP 2: Shake up the paint inside the pen.
STEP 3: Double check that you got the right color and ...
... STEP 4: Compare to your car's finish. In my case, it was a perfect match. TouchUpDirect has a database of auto manufacturers, makes, and model years so you can get the correct color.
STEP 5: Apply the paint to the scratch. I found that I had to use several coats for this step.
Voila! The scratch is now filled in with paint. I allowed about five minutes between coats.
STEP 6: Let the paint dry. I gave it around 30 minutes.
STEP 7: Apply the clearcoat.
Nothing to it. But I needed three coats to get what I thought was acceptable coverage.
STEP 8: Let the clearcoat dry and pat yourself on the back for another automotive repair well done. I could have sanded, buffed, and waxed the area for a more pristine fix, but honestly the bumper will never look new again, so I was happy to seal the damage.
