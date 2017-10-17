Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A rising star on Wall Street says the 2 things that will make you a success have nothing to do with money or smarts

Finance A rising star on Wall Street says the 2 things that will make you a success have nothing to do with money or smarts

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Attitude matters.

Razzy Ghomeshi, RBC Capital Markets. play

Razzy Ghomeshi, RBC Capital Markets.

(RBC Capital Markets)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Razzy Ghomeshi has quickly climbed the ladder during his short time at RBC Capital Markets.

Ghomeshi, the firm's head of investment grade trading in the US, began his career at RBC out of college.

He started in investment-grade credit, and after a year and a half he got his own trading book. Soon after, Ghomeshi was promoted to run the investment-grade trading book, normally the biggest and most actively traded at the firm.

So, he knows what it takes to get ahead.

Ghomeshi, an inductee to Business Insider's Rising Stars of Wall Street list, recently shared with Business Insider the two attributes he thinks are key for finding success on Wall Street early on.

A good attitude, according to Ghomeshi, is paramount.

"This means showing humility, modesty and an eagerness to learn, all of which will help you excel," he said.

He says young Wall Streeters shouldn't go into things thinking they have all the answers.

"It’s okay (and expected) to ask questions often," he said.

The second key to success, according to Ghomeshi, is consistency. Here's Ghomeshi:

"Being consistent throughout everything you do from your performance to showing up and being present to your demeanor and behavior. If you have a good attitude and remain consistent, you’ll be in a great position to succeed."

The 30-year-old has made a name for himself on the Street during his short career, having been recognized three times as one of the "Most Helpful Traders" in investment-grade credit, according to Greenwich Associates.

He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 2009 with a degree in finance, international business, and marketing.

Here's Business Insider's full list of Wall Street Rising Stars >>

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Some traders presumably debating the merits of the surging ETF market.
Finance There's an obscure company that's ground zero for one of the biggest debates in the stock market (MDP)
Elon Musk.
Finance Former Tesla factory workers are suing the company over claims of 'racially motivated abuse' (TSLA)
Not every billionaire in the US was rich enough to make the list.
Finance Meet the 9 richest people in America, who have a combined fortune of $567 billion
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Netflix’s international growth will protect it from the competition (NFLX)