Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A longtime exec at Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, is reportedly stepping down

Finance A longtime exec at Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, is reportedly stepping down

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Parag Shah often served as the firm's spokesman.

Ray Dalio play

Ray Dalio

(Hollis Johnson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Parag Shah, a longtime executive at world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, who often served as the firm's spokesman, has stepped down, The Wall Street Journal reported.

From the Journal:

"He was part of the management team that interacted with some of the hedge fund’s most important clients, which include public pension funds and other deep pools of money."

Shah didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shah is the latest high-level employee set to leave. Earlier this year, Bridgewater announced a shakeup on the executive team which included promoting David McCormick to co-CEO, the fifth such CEO since the beginning of last year.

Earlier this year, head of trading Jose Marques was scheduled to step down, Business Insider reported. Jeff Wecker, a former senior manager, also recently left and moved to Goldman Sachs.

Bridgewater manages about $160 billion in assets, and was founded by billionaire Ray Dalio.

Read the full report over at The Journal >>

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Lightning strikes
Finance The number of US job openings fell in August
null
Finance Gary Shilling explains the only way to beat the market — bet against the consensus and win
JetBlue Airbus A321.
Finance JetBlue will sell you select round-trip tickets for $62 for one day only
null
Finance Kroger surges after announcing it may sell its convenience-store business (KR)