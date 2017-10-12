Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A London borough denied planning permission for the UK's most expensive flat — which could have been worth £200 million

Finance A London borough denied planning permission for the UK's most expensive flat — which could have been worth £200 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ashley Tabor applied to knock two Knightsbridge apartments together to create a £200 million penthouse flat complete with 10 bedrooms and a butler's pantry.

Knightsbridge Apartments play

Knightsbridge Apartments

(Westminster council)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LONDON — Planning officials at Westminster council in London have ruled to reject plans by a media mogul to create the UK's most expensive flat.

Ashley Tabor, who owns radio stations including Classic FM, applied to knock two properties in the luxury Knightsbridge Apartments together to create a £200 million penthouse flat complete with 10 bedrooms, a cinema, and a butler's pantry.

Officials ruled on Thursday that the proposed "amalgamation" of two flats would "result in the loss of a family-sized residential unit, which is contrary to the council's housing policy.

Tabor had hoped to create the apartment, which could have been worth around £200 million, after buying the flat adjoining his existing home earlier this year. The Knightsbridge Apartments is a luxury development near Harrod's in central London.

The most expensive UK flat on record is a triplex apartment in the One Hyde Park development, which sold for £140 million in 2014.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa for...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Meet the women under 40 unlocking new ways to treat diseases and shaping the future of medicine
This guy clearly followed Goldman's advice and bought straddles heading into earnings reports.
Finance GOLDMAN SACHS: Here's how to make a killing this earnings season
A trader at the Frankfurt stock exchange in 2015.
Finance Balyasny, a $12 billion hedge fund that's trailing its peers, is ramping up for a critical few weeks
The entrance to the fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery is seen Monday, October 9, 2017, in Napa, California.
Finance Here's how the devastating wildfires will affect Northern California's wine industry