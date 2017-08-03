Finance :  A legendary oil trader is reportedly shutting down his main hedge fund after losing 30% this year

A legendary oil trader is shutting his main hedge fund after losing about 30% in the first half of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Andy Hall is shutting his main hedge fund after the his firm's flagship Astenbeck Master Commodities Fund II lost almost 30 percent in the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

During the global financial crisis, Hall made $100 million trading oil for Citigroup, and his career previously included stints at BP Plc and Phibro Energy Inc., Bloomberg reported.