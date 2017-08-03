Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A legendary oil trader is reportedly shutting down his main hedge fund after losing 30% this year

Finance A legendary oil trader is reportedly shutting down his main hedge fund after losing 30% this year

  • Published:

Andy Hall is shutting his main hedge fund after the his firm's Astenbeck Master Commodities Fund II lost almost 30%, Bloomberg reported.

nuclear bomb explosion blast city shutterstock_528910063 play

nuclear bomb explosion blast city shutterstock_528910063

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A legendary oil trader is shutting his main hedge fund after losing about 30% in the first half of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Andy Hall is shutting his main hedge fund after the his firm's flagship Astenbeck Master Commodities Fund II lost almost 30 percent in the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

During the global financial crisis, Hall made $100 million trading oil for Citigroup, and his career previously included stints at BP Plc and Phibro Energy Inc., Bloomberg reported.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance Nigeria's economy has a lot to worry about after the IMF's visitbullet

Finance

Amazon Jobs Day
Finance Those throngs of applicants for Amazon warehouse jobs are sending a troubling signal about the job market
David Siegel Two Sigma
Finance A hot strategy at Two Sigma, one of the hedge fund industry's fastest-growing funds, has made almost no money this year
Believe it or not, some companies might actually be able to withstand the Amazon juggernaut.
Finance These 4 companies look Amazon-proof
Model 3 Blue Driving EMBARGOED DO NOT USE
Finance Elon Musk says people are canceling Tesla Model 3 orders because it's like an 'hour-and-a-half wait for hamburgers' (TSLA)