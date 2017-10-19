Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A key measure of the jobs market just fell to its lowest level since 1973

Finance A key measure of the jobs market just fell to its lowest level since 1973

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Initial jobless claims fell last week to their lowest level since 1973.

null play

null

(AP Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Initial jobless claims fell to a 44-year low last week.
  • Initial claims are an advance indicator of the pace of layoffs and the overall strength of the labor market, since some people need government benefits to sustain themselves right after they lose a job.
  • The recent hurricanes continue to impact data collection in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Initial jobless claims fell last week to their lowest level since 1973.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time totaled 222,000, the lowest since March 31, 1973, according to the Department of Labor.

First-time jobless claims are a leading indicator of the labor market's strength, since people file for benefits not long after they lose their jobs.

"It probably won't last," said Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note. "The trend before the hurricanes was steady, in the high 230s — but it does serve as a very forceful reminder that the labor market is in very good shape."

Claims recently spiked to nearly 300,000 following the hurricanes that slammed into the Southeastern US. The report noted that hurricane-related disruptions continue to affect data collection in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner key.
Finance Here is the key Boeing gives airlines when they buy a $270 million 787 Dreamliner (QAN, BA)
Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of Kenya’s National Super Alliance opposition coalition, arriving for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AXP, APRN, UAL)
null
Finance Everyone forgets the most important thing about the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash
null
Finance A Wall Streeter who started his career on Black Monday recalls the biggest one-day crash in stock market history