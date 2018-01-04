Finance :  A drone captured these mesmerizing photos of New York City from above

20-year-old Humza Dea uses a drone to photograph New York City from terrifying heights.
Humza Deas was 17 when he started scaling buildings and bridges in New York City in search of the perfect image. The self-taught photographer captures his city from terrifying heights.
His photos helped him land coverage in New York Magazine's "Outlaw Instagrammers" article and gather over 220,000 followers on the app. But fame has made climbing more risky. Deas worries that the New York Police Department is watching and could nab him for trespassing.
In 2015, Deas had an idea: He would send a drone where he couldn't legally go.
The 20-year-old Instagram celeb has found a new niche in drone photography. His aerial images show New York City like you've rarely seen it before. Take a look.
Such an uplifting moment.. Seeing Times SQ from a aerial POV bought so many great emotions out at once, I remember this day as if it was last week. Showing a friend around the city as his trip came to an end I showed him all the best places around New York worth seeing but this was a whole new experience for him & even me. It was very late, ready to call it a night of hours of exploring he asked for one more view I knew this one would satisfy his needs. As we began to climb multiple ladders to make it to the top, me leading the way. I made it up first and was blown away by looking at the far end of the rooftop seeing so many bright LED lights, I ran towards it slowly taking off all my gear to get out my camera. I take one look over the edge and I become filled with a type of joy I've never felt before. Moments like these are the best when you have new & old friends to share it with. Grab a friend, and get lost together! PS: This photo also made it into NY Magazine.