Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A drone captured these mesmerizing photos of New York City from above

Finance A drone captured these mesmerizing photos of New York City from above

  • Published: , Refreshed:

20-year-old Humza Dea uses a drone to photograph New York City from terrifying heights.

null play

null

(Humza Deas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Humza Deas was 17 when he started scaling buildings and bridges in New York City in search of the perfect image. The self-taught photographer captures his city from terrifying heights.

His photos helped him land coverage in New York Magazine's "Outlaw Instagrammers" article and gather over 220,000 followers on the app. But fame has made climbing more risky. Deas worries that the New York Police Department is watching and could nab him for trespassing.

In 2015, Deas had an idea: He would send a drone where he couldn't legally go.

The 20-year-old Instagram celeb has found a new niche in drone photography. His aerial images show New York City like you've rarely seen it before. Take a look.

Humza Deas dares to go where most of us never would.

Such an uplifting moment.. Seeing Times SQ from a aerial POV bought so many great emotions out at once, I remember this day as if it was last week. Showing a friend around the city as his trip came to an end I showed him all the best places around New York worth seeing but this was a whole new experience for him & even me. It was very late, ready to call it a night of hours of exploring he asked for one more view I knew this one would satisfy his needs. As we began to climb multiple ladders to make it to the top, me leading the way. I made it up first and was blown away by looking at the far end of the rooftop seeing so many bright LED lights, I ran towards it slowly taking off all my gear to get out my camera. I take one look over the edge and I become filled with a type of joy I've never felt before. Moments like these are the best when you have new & old friends to share it with. Grab a friend, and get lost together! PS: This photo also made it into NY Magazine.

A post shared by Humza Deas (@humzadeas) on



But these days, he's more likely to fly his DJI Mavic Pro drone over jaw-dropping heights.

But these days, he's more likely to fly his DJI Mavic Pro drone over jaw-dropping heights. play

But these days, he's more likely to fly his DJI Mavic Pro drone over jaw-dropping heights.

(Humza Deas)


There's a clear advantage. Shooting from rooftops means the photographer is limited to the sides of a building, but a drone "can capture the exact frame you want," Deas said.

There's a clear advantage. Shooting from rooftops means the photographer is limited to the sides of a building, but a drone "can capture the exact frame you want," Deas said. play

There's a clear advantage. Shooting from rooftops means the photographer is limited to the sides of a building, but a drone "can capture the exact frame you want," Deas said.

(Humza Deas)


The drone also allows Deas to shoot places that don't have infrastructure to climb.

The drone also allows Deas to shoot places that don't have infrastructure to climb. play

The drone also allows Deas to shoot places that don't have infrastructure to climb.

(Humza Deas)


On a typical shoot, Deas arrives at sunrise so he can launch the drone without encountering too many people. Spectators like to ask questions, which can be distracting for Deas.

On a typical shoot, Deas arrives at sunrise so he can launch the drone without encountering too many people. Spectators like to ask questions, which can be distracting for Deas. play

On a typical shoot, Deas arrives at sunrise so he can launch the drone without encountering too many people. Spectators like to ask questions, which can be distracting for Deas.

(Humza Deas)


He maintains a direct line of sight with the drone at all times, ensuring the safety of others.

He maintains a direct line of sight with the drone at all times, ensuring the safety of others. play

He maintains a direct line of sight with the drone at all times, ensuring the safety of others.

(Humza Deas)


The DJI Mavic Pro has a flight time of 27 minutes and reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour. A 12-megapixel camera means it snaps photos about as well as an iPhone 8.

The DJI Mavic Pro has a flight time of 27 minutes and reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour. A 12-megapixel camera means it snaps photos about as well as an iPhone 8. play

The DJI Mavic Pro has a flight time of 27 minutes and reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour. A 12-megapixel camera means it snaps photos about as well as an iPhone 8.

(Humza Deas)

Source: DJI and Apple



"I was born and raised here in New York City," Deas said. He chooses locations from memory and finds interesting shapes and building patterns on Google Earth.

"I was born and raised here in New York City," Deas said. He chooses locations from memory and finds interesting shapes and building patterns on Google Earth. play

"I was born and raised here in New York City," Deas said. He chooses locations from memory and finds interesting shapes and building patterns on Google Earth.

(Humza Deas)


He will end a shoot early if weather conditions or crowds are prohibitive.

He will end a shoot early if weather conditions or crowds are prohibitive. play

He will end a shoot early if weather conditions or crowds are prohibitive.

(Humza Deas)


The results will take your breath away.

The results will take your breath away. play

The results will take your breath away.

(Humza Deas)


Follow Deas on Instagram for more gravity-defying shots.

narrows.

A post shared by Humza Deas (@humzadeas) on



Top 3

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance The architect behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $88 million house...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Chaos.
Finance An Ivy League professor explains chaos theory, the prisoner's dilemma, and why math isn't really boring
null
Finance Paying taxes on bitcoin isn't nearly as hard as it sounds
Iceland just made the gender pay gap a legal issue.
Finance Iceland's new law aimed at eliminating the gender pay gap places the country in stark contrast to the US
Tesla model 3
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today