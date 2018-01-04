Finance :  A drone captured these mesmerizing photos of New York City from above

news

Humza Deas was 17 when he started scaling buildings and bridges in New York City in search of the perfect image. The self-taught photographer captures his city from terrifying heights.

His photos helped him land coverage in New York Magazine's "Outlaw Instagrammers" article and gather over 220,000 followers on the app. But fame has made climbing more risky. Deas worries that the New York Police Department is watching and could nab him for trespassing.

In 2015, Deas had an idea: He would send a drone where he couldn't legally go.

The 20-year-old Instagram celeb has found a new niche in drone photography. His aerial images show New York City like you've rarely seen it before. Take a look.

Humza Deas dares to go where most of us never would.

But these days, he's more likely to fly his DJI Mavic Pro drone over jaw-dropping heights.

There's a clear advantage. Shooting from rooftops means the photographer is limited to the sides of a building, but a drone "can capture the exact frame you want," Deas said.

The drone also allows Deas to shoot places that don't have infrastructure to climb.

On a typical shoot, Deas arrives at sunrise so he can launch the drone without encountering too many people. Spectators like to ask questions, which can be distracting for Deas.

He maintains a direct line of sight with the drone at all times, ensuring the safety of others.

The DJI Mavic Pro has a flight time of 27 minutes and reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour. A 12-megapixel camera means it snaps photos about as well as an iPhone 8.

Source: DJI and Apple

"I was born and raised here in New York City," Deas said. He chooses locations from memory and finds interesting shapes and building patterns on Google Earth.

He will end a shoot early if weather conditions or crowds are prohibitive.

The results will take your breath away.

Follow Deas on Instagram for more gravity-defying shots.