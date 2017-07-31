Finance :  A brand-new restaurant just opened in New York's most famous dining room — here's what it looks like inside

For more than 50 years, 99 East 52nd Street in Manhattan was home to the famed Four Seasons restaurant. During that time, its power lunches drew a clientele that included the likes of Henry Kissinger, Martha Stewart, and Michael Bloomberg, as well as plenty of bold-face names in the art world and finance industry.

Since the Four Seasons closed in July 2016, new residents have moved into the landmarked space. Major Food Group, which also operates the restaurants Carbone, ZZ's Clam Bar, Parm, Sadelle's, and Santina, is behind three new restaurants there; the first, called The Grill, opened in May, while the second, called The Pool, opened earlier in July.

"It was an incredible opportunity and responsibility that we do not take lightly," partner Jeff Zalaznick told Business Insider of the move into the iconic space. Zalaznick owns Major Food Group with Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi.

The Pool is a nod to the former Four Seasons' "pool room," which had a gurgling fountain that still remains in the center of The Pool's dining room. The Pool has a seafood-centric menu, and the lounge and bar serve decidedly simple cocktails.

Below, take a look inside The Pool and see some of the dishes being served there.

The Pool's dining room is still centered around the Four Seasons' fountain, and the chain curtains have been kept and cleaned. New carpet was also laid. The hanging piece above the fountain is artist Alexander Calder's 1973 work, "3 Segments," which resembles an abstract fish in a nod to the seafood-focused menu.

"Everything we created for this menu is motivated by purity and simplicity," chef and partner Torrisi said in a press release.

Raw items like this chilled gazpacho salad appetizer are served in ice-filled, Georg Jensen bowls. This salad comes with lemon cucumbers, tristar strawberries, and seabeans.

Whole fish can come broiled or slow-baked — here, the black bass.

"Color, flavor, and lightness are key inspirations [for the menu]," Torrisi said. "I’ve learned as much as I can about every ingredient so I can understand how to serve it naked."

Other entree menu items include a Scottish salmon, Dover sole, and Portuguese turbot.

The Pool Lounge sits slightly above the dining room.

Its drink menu focuses on fruit-forward cocktails.

The Lounge takes separate reservations than The Pool and The Grill.

Here is the banana cocktail, which has reposado tequila and Amontillado sherry.

The tomato cocktail is made of vodka, elderflower, and lemon.

The cinnamon cocktail is made up of extra añejo tequila and grapefruit.

Along with drinks, oysters and caviar can be enjoyed inside The Lounge. The Pool Lounge is currently open from 5 p.m. til midnight, and the dining room is open til 11 p.m.