Finance :  A $1,000 bagel topped with gold flakes and wine jelly is about to go on sale in New York City

The Westin New York Hotel will start selling a bagel smeared with a white truffle cream cheese and topped with gold flakes on November 1.

The extravagant breakfast item costs $1,000.

The bagel first landed on the hotel's menu 10 years earlier, and it's back by popular demand.

In the bagel mecca that is New York City, you will soon be able to buy a bedazzled bagel.

The Westin New York Hotel in Times Square will begin selling a $1,000 bagel topped with Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly, and gold leaf flakes, for a limited time starting November 1. It will be available via room service and at the hotel's restaurant during breakfast hours, though diners must place their order 24 hours in advance.

The $1,000 bagel appeared on the menu for a brief run in the fall of 2007, and requests for the blingy bagel have "come in yearly without fail," according to a press release from the Westin.

Ten years later, the bagel has returned, feeding the local lust for frivolous foods.

The hotel insists that customers who order the bagel are getting "more than just over-priced carbs." White truffle grows almost exclusively in the Alba region of Italy, and most "truffle hunters" use trained dogs or pigs to find them buried next to tree roots. It commands as much as $2,000 per pound. The high-end fungus tastes "slightly garlicky with a deep musky aroma," according to Executive Chef Craig Reid at The Westin New York.

The chef added that the goji berry-infused Riesling jelly offers a blended fruit aroma of cranberries, sour plums, cherries, and orchard fruits like honey-crisp apples and pears.

The made-for-Instagram bagel has already gone viral.

Tax and tip are included in the bagel's four-digit price tag. The hotel will donate 100% of the proceeds to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, the largest emergency food program in the city.