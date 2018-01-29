Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  9 mind-blowing facts about the world's richest people

Finance 9 mind-blowing facts about the world's richest people

  • Published:

A net worth of $770,368 puts you in the top 1% of the richest people in the world.

A new billionaire was minted every two days last year. play

A new billionaire was minted every two days last year.

(Ian Gavan/Getty Images for The Goodwood Estate)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It may come as no surprise, but the rich are getting richer.

In fact, the world's richest 1% of people own more wealth than the rest of humanity, according to a report by Oxfam, a non-profit that focuses on fighting global poverty.

The report, titled "Reward Work, Not Wealth," revealed an increasingly depressing picture of wealth and gender inequality around the world.

"To end extreme poverty, we must also end extreme wealth," Oxfam wrote in the report. "Today's gilded age is undermining our future. Governments should use regulation and taxation to radically reduce levels of extreme wealth, as well as limit the influence of wealthy individuals and groups over policy making."

Oxfam's report culled data from multiple sources including Forbes and Credit Suisse. Here are nine of the most mind-blowing facts about the world's richest people:

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett — the three richest Americans — own as much wealth as the bottom 50% of the US population, about 160 million people.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO, is worth an estimated $93 billion. play

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO, is worth an estimated $93 billion.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


Billionaire wealth rose by nearly 13% annually between 2006 and 2015, while ordinary wages rose by an average of just 2% a year.

Billionaire wealth rose by nearly 13% annually between 2006 and 2015, while ordinary wages rose by an average of just 2% a year. play

Billionaire wealth rose by nearly 13% annually between 2006 and 2015, while ordinary wages rose by an average of just 2% a year.

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)


The total wealth of the globe's billionaires grew by $762 billion in 2017.

The total wealth of the globe's billionaires grew by $762 billion in 2017. play

The total wealth of the globe's billionaires grew by $762 billion in 2017.

(Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living)


A new billionaire was minted every two days in 2017.

A new billionaire was minted every two days in 2017. play

A new billionaire was minted every two days in 2017.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)


A net worth of $76,754 puts you in the top 10% of global wealth holders, while a fortune of $770,368 puts you in the top 1%.

A net worth of $76,754 puts you in the top 10% of global wealth holders, while a fortune of $770,368 puts you in the top 1%. play

A net worth of $76,754 puts you in the top 10% of global wealth holders, while a fortune of $770,368 puts you in the top 1%.

(Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)


The world's 500 richest people are expected to pass down $2.4 trillion to their heirs over the next 20 years.

The world's 500 richest people are expected to pass down $2.4 trillion to their heirs over the next 20 years. play

The world's 500 richest people are expected to pass down $2.4 trillion to their heirs over the next 20 years.

(Graham Denholm/Getty Images for the VRC)


The super-rich are hiding at least $7.6 trillion from tax authorities in offshore accounts. That means the top 1% is evading an estimated $200 billion in taxes.

The super-rich are hiding at least $7.6 trillion from tax authorities in offshore accounts. That means the top 1% is evading an estimated $200 billion in taxes. play

The super-rich are hiding at least $7.6 trillion from tax authorities in offshore accounts. That means the top 1% is evading an estimated $200 billion in taxes.

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Armand de Brignac)


A CEO in the US earns the same amount of money for about one day of work as an average worker makes annually.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made $12.8 million in 2017. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook made $12.8 million in 2017.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)


Of the 2,043 billionaires worldwide, 90% are men.

Of the 2,043 billionaires worldwide, 90% are men. play

Of the 2,043 billionaires worldwide, 90% are men.

(Stuart C. Wilson/Getty)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance These are the leading credit card processing companies (JPM,...bullet
3 Strategy How IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad's bizarrely frugal habits...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The Hodinkee Store is streamlining choices and eliminating the intimidation.
Finance Hodinkee is taking online watch retailing to a whole new level
null
Finance The 31-year-old CEO of startup Outcome Health stepped down just 8 months after raising $500 million
Visiting Pena Palace in Sintra feels like walking into a Portuguese fairytale.
Finance 26 tourist landmarks in Europe that are worth lining up for, according to top travel experts
Long Blockchain stock price
Finance The iced tea company that avoided de-listing by pivoting to blockchain may once again be at risk of being kicked off Nasdaq’s exchange