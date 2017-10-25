Finance :  50 photos that show how American suburbs as we know them are dying

- The American suburb has gone through some huge changes in the last few decades.
- Malls, once a place for suburbanites to spend their downtime, have suffered in the wake of the retail apocalypse, and many have shut down.
- Suburban real estate and golf courses have also evolved in recent years.
In March, Business Insider reported a series of stories on "The Death of Suburbia," declaring the end of the suburbs as we once knew them.
By examining the plummeting value of McMansions, the increasingly blurry line between city and suburb, and the shuttered shopping malls across the nation, we saw that the once-flourishing suburbs were no longer what they used to be.
Ahead, see a collection of photos from Seph Lawless and Business Insider reporters, showing the relics of America's suburban past. Some of these structures are now abandoned while millennials move forward with alternative ways of living.
It's been a rough couple of years for the retail industry, and malls are shutting down across the country. Chicago's Lincoln Mall, pictured here, shut its doors in January 2015.
play
It's been a rough couple of years for the retail industry, and malls are shutting down across the country. Chicago's Lincoln Mall, pictured here, shut its doors in January 2015. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Business Insider
It had originally opened in 1973.
play
It had originally opened in 1973. (Seph Lawless)
Source: The Chicago Tribune
The 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops.
play
The 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Chicago Tribune
Closer to its final months, the mall had just 40 storefronts in business.
play
Closer to its final months, the mall had just 40 storefronts in business. (Seph Lawless)
In 2013, the mall's owner told The Chicago Tribune that the property was losing $2 million a year.
Source: Chicago Tribune
The closure of the mall's Sears was a major blow to its business.
play
The closure of the mall's Sears was a major blow to its business. (Seph Lawless)
The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines as well as make necessary repairs.
play
The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines as well as make necessary repairs. (Seph Lawless)
Source: The Chicago Tribune
The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.
play
The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner. (Seph Lawless)
The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.
play
The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems. (Seph Lawless)
In November 2014, a Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.
play
In November 2014, a Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season. (Seph Lawless)
For nearly two years, the mall sat empty.
play
For nearly two years, the mall sat empty. (Seph Lawless)
Its shops' signage stayed intact, however.
play
Its shops' signage stayed intact, however. (Seph Lawless)
Some banners also remained hanging.
play
Some banners also remained hanging. (Seph Lawless)
Demolition began on the property in May 2017.
play
Demolition began on the property in May 2017. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Chicago Tribune
The Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, had a similar fate.
play
The Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, had a similar fate. (Seph Lawless)
This mall originally opened in 1975.
play
This mall originally opened in 1975. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Ohio.com
With JC Penney as one of its anchor stores, this mall's parking lot was packed with visitors in the early 1980s.
play
With JC Penney as one of its anchor stores, this mall's parking lot was packed with visitors in the early 1980s. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Ohio.com
It officially closed in 2008.
play
It officially closed in 2008. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Ohio.com
Demolition of the mall began in May 2016.
play
Demolition of the mall began in May 2016. (Seph Lawless)
The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has also shuttered.
play
The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has also shuttered. (Seph Lawless)
This mall opened in 1976.
play
This mall opened in 1976. (Seph Lawless)
Source: Business Insider
The mall was massive. Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, it once housed more than 150 retailers.
play
The mall was massive. Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, it once housed more than 150 retailers. (Seph Lawless)
The mall officially closed in 2014.
play
The mall officially closed in 2014. (Seph Lawless)
Originally, a $200 million makeover was in the works, but the developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants.
play
Originally, a $200 million makeover was in the works, but the developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants. (Seph Lawless)
Even some malls that are still open for business look like ghost towns. Here's the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, for example.
play
Even some malls that are still open for business look like ghost towns. Here's the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, for example. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Empty storefronts lined the halls.
play
Empty storefronts lined the halls. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Many retailers have struggled to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As for the anchor stores that are still open in malls, such as this Sears store in Glen Allen, Virginia, the lack of products can be alarming.
play
Many retailers have struggled to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As for the anchor stores that are still open in malls, such as this Sears store in Glen Allen, Virginia, the lack of products can be alarming. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
In July 2017, Business Insider correspondent Hayley Peterson visited the Glen Allen Sears and found empty shelves in the shoe department.
play
In July 2017, Business Insider correspondent Hayley Peterson visited the Glen Allen Sears and found empty shelves in the shoe department. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
A broken display shelf was found in the appliances department.
play
A broken display shelf was found in the appliances department. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
A corner of the store featuring travel items had the same products hanging on multiple hooks in a likely attempt to fill space.
play
A corner of the store featuring travel items had the same products hanging on multiple hooks in a likely attempt to fill space. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
A department devoted to curtains also appeared to be missing some inventory.
play
A department devoted to curtains also appeared to be missing some inventory. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
This section was better stocked than other departments, but it also lacked wall signage.
play
This section was better stocked than other departments, but it also lacked wall signage. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Ripped carpet lined the walls below empty shelves.
play
Ripped carpet lined the walls below empty shelves. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
This Sears location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which we visited in February 2017, didn't look much better.
play
This Sears location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which we visited in February 2017, didn't look much better. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
This Richmond, Virginia location was also lacking merchandise.
play
This Richmond, Virginia location was also lacking merchandise. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Sears plans on closing 98 locations in 2017.
play
Sears plans on closing 98 locations in 2017. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has also announced store closures — a total of 238 locations in 2017.
play
Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has also announced store closures — a total of 238 locations in 2017. (Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
In July 2016, we visited the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan, only to find messy shelves and lots of sales. Macy's is closing 68 locations in 2017.
play
In July 2016, we visited the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan, only to find messy shelves and lots of sales. Macy's is closing 68 locations in 2017. (Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
The apparel department was also a mess.
play
The apparel department was also a mess. (Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)
It's not just the malls' anchor stores. Crocs is also planning to close 160 locations.
play
It's not just the malls' anchor stores. Crocs is also planning to close 160 locations. (Marina Nazario/Business Insider)
Earlier this year, nearly everything was on sale at RadioShack as they prepared to close 1,430 stores nationwide.
play
Earlier this year, nearly everything was on sale at RadioShack as they prepared to close 1,430 stores nationwide. (Mary Hanbury/Business Insider)
Wet Seal is closing 171 locations.
play
Wet Seal is closing 171 locations. (/Business Insider)
Malls and shopping aren't the only things that have changed in suburbs across America. Once a community staple in many American suburbs, the golf course is also now a slowly dying breed.
play
The closed Apple Ridge Country Club in Mahwah, New Jersey. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
More than 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the age of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game.
play
More than 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the age of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
The Apple Ridge Country Club, located in Mahwah, New Jersey, opened in 1966.
play
The Apple Ridge Country Club, located in Mahwah, New Jersey, opened in 1966. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
Complete with an event space, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and tennis courts, Apple Ridge was a place the whole community could enjoy.
play
Complete with an event space, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and tennis courts, Apple Ridge was a place the whole community could enjoy. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
Since it officially closed in late 2015, however, the country club has seemingly remained uncared for. This is how it looked when we paid a visit in February.
play
Since it officially closed in late 2015, however, the country club has seemingly remained uncared for. This is how it looked when we paid a visit in February. (Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)
Today, millennials are doing everything they can to live in cities rather than traditional neighborhood homes.
play
Heather Stewart and Luke Iseman have joined the tiny house movement in San Francisco. (Melia Robinson/Business Insider)
Source: Business Insider
In lieu of traditional housing, some millennials are turning shipping containers, sailboats, and vans into homes.
play
The couple converted this shipping container into a tiny house. (Melia Robinson/Business Insider)
Young homebuyers with different attitudes towards conspicuous consumption are also killing off the McMansion, a sprawling, often architecturally mismatched home boasting several thousand square feet of space. The values of McMansions could be falling, according to a survey by Trulia.
play
Young homebuyers with different attitudes towards conspicuous consumption are also killing off the McMansion, a sprawling, often architecturally mismatched home boasting several thousand square feet of space. The values of McMansions could be falling, according to a survey by Trulia. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider