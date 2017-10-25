Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  50 photos that show how American suburbs as we know them are dying

Finance 50 photos that show how American suburbs as we know them are dying

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These photos show the relics of America's suburban golden days. Many of these structures have been abandoned and left in limbo.

Inside Chicago's shuttered Lincoln Mall. play

Inside Chicago's shuttered Lincoln Mall.

(Seph Lawless)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The American suburb has gone through some huge changes in the last few decades.
  • Malls, once a place for suburbanites to spend their downtime, have suffered in the wake of the retail apocalypse, and many have shut down.
  • Suburban real estate and golf courses have also evolved in recent years.


In March, Business Insider reported a series of stories on "The Death of Suburbia," declaring the end of the suburbs as we once knew them.

By examining the plummeting value of McMansions, the increasingly blurry line between city and suburb, and the shuttered shopping malls across the nation, we saw that the once-flourishing suburbs were no longer what they used to be.

Ahead, see a collection of photos from Seph Lawless and Business Insider reporters, showing the relics of America's suburban past. Some of these structures are now abandoned while millennials move forward with alternative ways of living.

It's been a rough couple of years for the retail industry, and malls are shutting down across the country. Chicago's Lincoln Mall, pictured here, shut its doors in January 2015.

It's been a rough couple of years for the retail industry, and malls are shutting down across the country. Chicago's Lincoln Mall, pictured here, shut its doors in January 2015. play

It's been a rough couple of years for the retail industry, and malls are shutting down across the country. Chicago's Lincoln Mall, pictured here, shut its doors in January 2015.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Business Insider



It had originally opened in 1973.

It had originally opened in 1973. play

It had originally opened in 1973.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: The Chicago Tribune



The 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops.

The 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops. play

The 700,000-square-foot mall had the capacity to host four anchor stores and 100 smaller shops.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Chicago Tribune



Closer to its final months, the mall had just 40 storefronts in business.

Closer to its final months, the mall had just 40 storefronts in business. play

Closer to its final months, the mall had just 40 storefronts in business.

(Seph Lawless)


In 2013, the mall's owner told The Chicago Tribune that the property was losing $2 million a year.

play

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Chicago Tribune



The closure of the mall's Sears was a major blow to its business.

The closure of the mall's Sears was a major blow to its business. play

The closure of the mall's Sears was a major blow to its business.

(Seph Lawless)


The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines as well as make necessary repairs.

The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines as well as make necessary repairs. play

The same year, a court-ordered receiver was appointed to force the location to pay taxes and fines as well as make necessary repairs.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: The Chicago Tribune



The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.

The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner. play

The mall's tenants did not generate enough in rent to pay for the improvements or repairs, according to an attorney for the owner.

(Seph Lawless)


The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.

The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems. play

The mall reportedly failed to make these changes, which included creating new exits to comply with fire codes and replacing electrical and air conditioning systems.

(Seph Lawless)


In November 2014, a Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.

In November 2014, a Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season. play

In November 2014, a Cook County judge ordered the closure of the mall following the holiday shopping season.

(Seph Lawless)


For nearly two years, the mall sat empty.

For nearly two years, the mall sat empty. play

For nearly two years, the mall sat empty.

(Seph Lawless)


Its shops' signage stayed intact, however.

Its shops' signage stayed intact, however. play

Its shops' signage stayed intact, however.

(Seph Lawless)


Some banners also remained hanging.

Some banners also remained hanging. play

Some banners also remained hanging.

(Seph Lawless)


Demolition began on the property in May 2017.

Demolition began on the property in May 2017. play

Demolition began on the property in May 2017.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Chicago Tribune



The Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, had a similar fate.

The Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, had a similar fate. play

The Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, had a similar fate.

(Seph Lawless)


This mall originally opened in 1975.

This mall originally opened in 1975. play

This mall originally opened in 1975.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Ohio.com



With JC Penney as one of its anchor stores, this mall's parking lot was packed with visitors in the early 1980s.

With JC Penney as one of its anchor stores, this mall's parking lot was packed with visitors in the early 1980s. play

With JC Penney as one of its anchor stores, this mall's parking lot was packed with visitors in the early 1980s.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Ohio.com



It officially closed in 2008.

It officially closed in 2008. play

It officially closed in 2008.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Ohio.com



Demolition of the mall began in May 2016.

Demolition of the mall began in May 2016. play

Demolition of the mall began in May 2016.

(Seph Lawless)


The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has also shuttered.

The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has also shuttered. play

The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has also shuttered.

(Seph Lawless)


This mall opened in 1976.

This mall opened in 1976. play

This mall opened in 1976.

(Seph Lawless)

Source: Business Insider



The mall was massive. Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, it once housed more than 150 retailers.

The mall was massive. Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, it once housed more than 150 retailers. play

The mall was massive. Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, it once housed more than 150 retailers.

(Seph Lawless)


The mall officially closed in 2014.

The mall officially closed in 2014. play

The mall officially closed in 2014.

(Seph Lawless)


Originally, a $200 million makeover was in the works, but the developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants.

Originally, a $200 million makeover was in the works, but the developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants. play

Originally, a $200 million makeover was in the works, but the developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants.

(Seph Lawless)


Even some malls that are still open for business look like ghost towns. Here's the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, for example.

Even some malls that are still open for business look like ghost towns. Here's the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, for example. play

Even some malls that are still open for business look like ghost towns. Here's the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, for example.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


Empty storefronts lined the halls.

Empty storefronts lined the halls. play

Empty storefronts lined the halls.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


Many retailers have struggled to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As for the anchor stores that are still open in malls, such as this Sears store in Glen Allen, Virginia, the lack of products can be alarming.

Many retailers have struggled to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As for the anchor stores that are still open in malls, such as this Sears store in Glen Allen, Virginia, the lack of products can be alarming. play

Many retailers have struggled to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As for the anchor stores that are still open in malls, such as this Sears store in Glen Allen, Virginia, the lack of products can be alarming.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


In July 2017, Business Insider correspondent Hayley Peterson visited the Glen Allen Sears and found empty shelves in the shoe department.

In July 2017, Business Insider correspondent Hayley Peterson visited the Glen Allen Sears and found empty shelves in the shoe department. play

In July 2017, Business Insider correspondent Hayley Peterson visited the Glen Allen Sears and found empty shelves in the shoe department.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



A broken display shelf was found in the appliances department.

A broken display shelf was found in the appliances department. play

A broken display shelf was found in the appliances department.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


A corner of the store featuring travel items had the same products hanging on multiple hooks in a likely attempt to fill space.

A corner of the store featuring travel items had the same products hanging on multiple hooks in a likely attempt to fill space. play

A corner of the store featuring travel items had the same products hanging on multiple hooks in a likely attempt to fill space.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


A department devoted to curtains also appeared to be missing some inventory.

A department devoted to curtains also appeared to be missing some inventory. play

A department devoted to curtains also appeared to be missing some inventory.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


This section was better stocked than other departments, but it also lacked wall signage.

This section was better stocked than other departments, but it also lacked wall signage. play

This section was better stocked than other departments, but it also lacked wall signage.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


Ripped carpet lined the walls below empty shelves.

Ripped carpet lined the walls below empty shelves. play

Ripped carpet lined the walls below empty shelves.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


This Sears location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which we visited in February 2017, didn't look much better.

This Sears location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which we visited in February 2017, didn't look much better. play

This Sears location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which we visited in February 2017, didn't look much better.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


This Richmond, Virginia location was also lacking merchandise.

This Richmond, Virginia location was also lacking merchandise. play

This Richmond, Virginia location was also lacking merchandise.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)


Sears plans on closing 98 locations in 2017.

Sears plans on closing 98 locations in 2017. play

Sears plans on closing 98 locations in 2017.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has also announced store closures — a total of 238 locations in 2017.

Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has also announced store closures — a total of 238 locations in 2017. play

Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has also announced store closures — a total of 238 locations in 2017.

(Hayley Peterson/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



In July 2016, we visited the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan, only to find messy shelves and lots of sales. Macy's is closing 68 locations in 2017.

In July 2016, we visited the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan, only to find messy shelves and lots of sales. Macy's is closing 68 locations in 2017. play

In July 2016, we visited the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan, only to find messy shelves and lots of sales. Macy's is closing 68 locations in 2017.

(Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



The apparel department was also a mess.

The apparel department was also a mess. play

The apparel department was also a mess.

(Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider)


It's not just the malls' anchor stores. Crocs is also planning to close 160 locations.

It's not just the malls' anchor stores. Crocs is also planning to close 160 locations. play

It's not just the malls' anchor stores. Crocs is also planning to close 160 locations.

(Marina Nazario/Business Insider)


Earlier this year, nearly everything was on sale at RadioShack as they prepared to close 1,430 stores nationwide.

Earlier this year, nearly everything was on sale at RadioShack as they prepared to close 1,430 stores nationwide. play

Earlier this year, nearly everything was on sale at RadioShack as they prepared to close 1,430 stores nationwide.

(Mary Hanbury/Business Insider)


Wet Seal is closing 171 locations.

Wet Seal is closing 171 locations. play

Wet Seal is closing 171 locations.

(/Business Insider)


Malls and shopping aren't the only things that have changed in suburbs across America. Once a community staple in many American suburbs, the golf course is also now a slowly dying breed.

The closed Apple Ridge Country Club in Mahwah, New Jersey. play

The closed Apple Ridge Country Club in Mahwah, New Jersey.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


More than 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the age of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game.

More than 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports &amp; Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the age of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game. play

More than 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the age of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



The Apple Ridge Country Club, located in Mahwah, New Jersey, opened in 1966.

The Apple Ridge Country Club, located in Mahwah, New Jersey, opened in 1966. play

The Apple Ridge Country Club, located in Mahwah, New Jersey, opened in 1966.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


Complete with an event space, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and tennis courts, Apple Ridge was a place the whole community could enjoy.

Complete with an event space, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and tennis courts, Apple Ridge was a place the whole community could enjoy. play

Complete with an event space, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, and tennis courts, Apple Ridge was a place the whole community could enjoy.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


Since it officially closed in late 2015, however, the country club has seemingly remained uncared for. This is how it looked when we paid a visit in February.

Since it officially closed in late 2015, however, the country club has seemingly remained uncared for. This is how it looked when we paid a visit in February. play

Since it officially closed in late 2015, however, the country club has seemingly remained uncared for. This is how it looked when we paid a visit in February.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


Today, millennials are doing everything they can to live in cities rather than traditional neighborhood homes.

Heather Stewart and Luke Iseman have joined the tiny house movement in San Francisco. play

Heather Stewart and Luke Iseman have joined the tiny house movement in San Francisco.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



In lieu of traditional housing, some millennials are turning shipping containers, sailboats, and vans into homes.

The couple converted this shipping container into a tiny house. play

The couple converted this shipping container into a tiny house.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Young homebuyers with different attitudes towards conspicuous consumption are also killing off the McMansion, a sprawling, often architecturally mismatched home boasting several thousand square feet of space. The values of McMansions could be falling, according to a survey by Trulia.

Young homebuyers with different attitudes towards conspicuous consumption are also killing off the McMansion, a sprawling, often architecturally mismatched home boasting several thousand square feet of space. The values of McMansions could be falling, according to a survey by Trulia. play

Young homebuyers with different attitudes towards conspicuous consumption are also killing off the McMansion, a sprawling, often architecturally mismatched home boasting several thousand square feet of space. The values of McMansions could be falling, according to a survey by Trulia.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Top 3

1 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla Chan,...bullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Watch Out! 5 scams that target your bank accountbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Warren Buffett thinks cyber attacks are more dangerous than nuclear weapons.
Finance Rich people can now buy insurance to protect against what Warren Buffett calls the 'number one problem with mankind'
A potential prototype of Tesla's future semi truck.
Finance Tesla is falling after Daimler front runs its electric semi (TSLA)
Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disney.
Finance CREDIT SUISSE: Disney needs to be rewarded for going after Netflix (DIS)
Apple's upgrade program is really just an installment plan.
Finance Everything you need to know about buying the iPhone X through Apple's iPhone upgrade program