Finance :  5 African venture capitalists with the highest number of investments in Africa start-ups

Africa in the last decade has witnessed surge in the number of technology-based start-ups offering solutions to various social and commercial problems in the continent.

Also, the volume of funds and number of venture capitalists putting their money in this business venture are also increasing on a daily business.

A study was conducted by TL.com which traced the source of funding of these tech-startups. The twist to this phenomenon is that many of these businessmen are not of African origin but are entrusting their funds in this venture, hoping that there are as commercially viable as pitched.

Here are some of the top venture capitalists to consider while pitching your business idea

1. Singularity

Singularity is a private investment company led by Issam Darwish, founder and CEO of IHS Towers.

Singularity is noted to have a vision for investing in and supporting dynamic entrepreneurs in disruptive technology, media and telecommunications industries.

The firm has a major focus on early and growth stages business and provides strategic valuable network and experience to help them achieve scale.

Since a decade ago, Singularity had invested a least of $50,000 in some notable tech businesses in Africa, some of which include Asoko Insights, PayStack, mPharma, Sliide, Maliyo Games, Flutterwave and SmileID.

2. TLcom Capital

TLcom Capital is a venture capital company found in 1999 with investments in telecommunications, media and technology companies in Europe, Isreal and Sub-Saharan Africa.

TLcom primary is also an early and expansion stage venture capitalists with targets for mobile; digital media; internet protocol (IP) technologies and services; broadband based network architecture and service platforms; semiconductors and materials; and web based applications, services and technologies.

The total asset under management of TLcom is estimated to be more than €200 million in some African tech-startups such as Movirtu and Upstream.

3. DraperDarkFlow (DDF)

DraperDarkFlow is a new early venture capital fund that invests in African entrepreneurs and business with potentials to impact the world.

Launched in Silicon Valley this year by Tim Draper and Toro Orero, DraperDarkFlow invests between $100,000 - $200,000 in startups with initial traction.

Some of the African tech-startups under the DDF portfolio are SweepSouth, Paystack, Spreebie, VugaPay, Swiftly, TuseApp, Zagace and SliideAirtime.

4. Spark.ng

Spark is a Nigerian based venture capitalist with a focus in building idea to fruition and small tech businesses to big companies.

The company focuses on Nigerian based tech-startups and consider Nigeria as the main gateway to the heart of Africa.

Spark has at least $10,000 investments in some of the leading tech-startups in Nigeria, which include FlutterWave, Hotels.ng, ToLet.ng and Nanovas.

5. TVCLabs

TVCLabs, a Technology Business Incubation Company based in Lagos, Nigeria. The incubation was founded by Tomi Davies and focused on early stage tech startups.

TVCLabs had invested a least of $50,000 in some Nigeria based tech companies, some of which include; - Sproxil, Pass.ng, SimplePay, PushCV and Pledge 51.