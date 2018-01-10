Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  5,000 bags are still waiting at New York's JFK airport days after a pipe burst and caused a flood

5,000 bags are still waiting at New York's JFK airport days after a pipe burst and caused a flood

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Over the weekend, JFK International Airport accumulated tens of thousands of bags to return to travelers. Many of the bags are still there.

jfk luggage play

jfk luggage

(Richard Drew / AP)
  • Travelers who landed at JFK International Airport over the weekend are reportedly waiting to receive around 5,000 bags.
  • Over the weekend, travelers using the airport dealt with delays, cancellations, and a burst pipe that submerged some bags in cold water.
  • The Port Authority said in a statement Monday that domestic airlines "have expedited the process of returning baggage to customers," adding that it has urged international airlines to do the same.

Travelers who landed at JFK International Airport over the weekend are waiting to receive around 5,000 bags, NBC News 4 reports.

Over the weekend, travelers using the airport dealt with delays, cancellations, and a burst pipe that submerged some bags in cold water. Much of the dysfunction was attributed to last week's "bomb cyclone," which resulted in frigid temperatures and snow that was difficult to clear from the airport's runways. At the peak of the weekend's chaos, travelers were waiting to receive tens of thousands of bags, according to NBC News 4.

"Domestic airlines have expedited the process of returning baggage to customers including dedicated phone lines for customers. The Port Authority has directed that all such bags should be on their way to customers by the end of today. The Port Authority has directed international carriers expedite their baggage return operations as well," the Port Authority said in a statement on Monday.

The agency also said in the statement that the airport is returning to normal operations.

The Port Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

