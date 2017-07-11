Finance :  22 ways to make your life more luxurious without spending a fortune

You don't need a pet tiger or private island to live luxuriously.
As thousands of Redditors recently avowed in an AskReddit thread, sometimes high-quality toilet paper and a soothing cup of tea can make you feel sufficiently pampered.
Here are some easy, cheap ways to live the high life for next to nothing.
Sleeping on high-quality bed sheets is important since we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Many natural-fiber options aren't too pricey.
-Cheeseand0nions
Taking a bath before bed is an easy way to relax and rid your mind of the day's problems.
-DearAntarctica
Brewing coffee in a French press is simpler and, some say, offers a richer flavor than traditionally brewed coffee.
-Benthazaal
Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood.
-spicedpumpkins
Or, if you'd prefer to make a slightly larger investment, getting yourself a bidet almost eliminates the need for TP.
-lk05321
Installing a curved shower rod will give the illusion that your shower is more spacious than it actually is.
-lilyth88
If you have a place to hang a hammock, it can swaddle you just right. On a nice summer evening, it's probably one of the most peaceful places to be.
-quinoa_salad
Wearing wool socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable, even when the socks themselves are wet. Cotton can't do that.
-Joe1972
Forget hanging a scented tree from your rear-view mirror. For a couple of extra bucks, you can get a high-quality air freshener that clips into your vent.
-FIREFORTHEPEOPLE
Subscribing to a streaming services like Netflix or Spotify Premium gives you access to huge catalogs of TV shows, movies, and music for around $10 a month.
-WingerRules
Learning some easy, tasty recipes will allow you to make fancy-tasting food without going out to eat.
-firewall245
Pedicures aren't just for women. Anyone can — and probably will — enjoy having their feet taken care of.
-organic_crystal_meth
If you don't want to opt for a pedicure, putting gel insoles inside your shoes will also make you more comfortable on your feet.
-Shnoochieboochies
Buying a set of fluffy bath towels doesn't cost a lot, but it'll make drying off feel like a luxurious experience.
-leg_day
Similarly, putting on a soft bathrobe and slippers can make lounging around the house feel downright regal.
-WingerRules
Using a detachable shower head gives you added control, and they often feature massage settings.
-adagiosummoner
Adding a memory-foam mattress topper to your bed can provide added comfort, and it costs far less than a new mattress.
-ironclownfish
Paying slightly more for a pint of premium ice cream is a small pleasure, but it's worth eating a smaller quantity of something tasty than a whole gallon of the cheaper stuff.
-renwoman1127
Brewing high-quality loose-leaf tea is usually cheaper than bagged tea, and it's exponentially tastier.
-michaelochurch
Placing a few potted plants by your windows brings nature and its myriad calming effects directly into the home.
-Leorlev-Cleric
Buy a bread maker (getting a second-hand model can save you money). It'll make your house smell great, and give you cheap, delicious bread whenever you want it.
-MrAlwaysIncorrect
Ear plugs or noise-canceling headphones can make for a more peaceful experience in noisy neighborhoods.
-ColWalterKurtz