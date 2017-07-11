Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  22 ways to make your life more luxurious without spending a fortune

Finance 22 ways to make your life more luxurious without spending a fortune

  • Published:

Sometimes high-quality toilet paper and a soothing cup of tea can make you feel sufficiently pampered.

Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood. play

Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood.

(TissueDesign)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You don't need a pet tiger or private island to live luxuriously.

As thousands of Redditors recently avowed in an AskReddit thread, sometimes high-quality toilet paper and a soothing cup of tea can make you feel sufficiently pampered.

Here are some easy, cheap ways to live the high life for next to nothing.

Sleeping on high-quality bed sheets is important since we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Many natural-fiber options aren't too pricey.

Sleeping on high-quality bed sheets is important since we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Many natural-fiber options aren't too pricey. play

Sleeping on high-quality bed sheets is important since we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Many natural-fiber options aren't too pricey.

(meganleetz/Flickr)

-Cheeseand0nions



Taking a bath before bed is an easy way to relax and rid your mind of the day's problems.

Taking a bath before bed is an easy way to relax and rid your mind of the day's problems. play

Taking a bath before bed is an easy way to relax and rid your mind of the day's problems.

(Hillary Boles/Flickr)

-DearAntarctica



Brewing coffee in a French press is simpler and, some say, offers a richer flavor than traditionally brewed coffee.

Brewing coffee in a French press is simpler and, some say, offers a richer flavor than traditionally brewed coffee. play

Brewing coffee in a French press is simpler and, some say, offers a richer flavor than traditionally brewed coffee.

(Robert Libetti/ Business Insider)

-Benthazaal



Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood.

Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood. play

Upgrading to higher-quality toilet paper won't cost a lot, but the benefits will be instantly understood.

(TissueDesign)

-spicedpumpkins



Or, if you'd prefer to make a slightly larger investment, getting yourself a bidet almost eliminates the need for TP.

Or, if you'd prefer to make a slightly larger investment, getting yourself a bidet almost eliminates the need for TP. play

Or, if you'd prefer to make a slightly larger investment, getting yourself a bidet almost eliminates the need for TP.

(Sarah Murray/Flickr)

-lk05321



Installing a curved shower rod will give the illusion that your shower is more spacious than it actually is.

Installing a curved shower rod will give the illusion that your shower is more spacious than it actually is. play

Installing a curved shower rod will give the illusion that your shower is more spacious than it actually is.

(Wikimedia Commons)

-lilyth88



If you have a place to hang a hammock, it can swaddle you just right. On a nice summer evening, it's probably one of the most peaceful places to be.

If you have a place to hang a hammock, it can swaddle you just right. On a nice summer evening, it's probably one of the most peaceful places to be. play

If you have a place to hang a hammock, it can swaddle you just right. On a nice summer evening, it's probably one of the most peaceful places to be.

(Courtesy Rishdeep Thind)

-quinoa_salad



Wearing wool socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable, even when the socks themselves are wet. Cotton can't do that.

Wearing wool socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable, even when the socks themselves are wet. Cotton can't do that. play

Wearing wool socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable, even when the socks themselves are wet. Cotton can't do that.

(Flickr/beautifulcataya)

-Joe1972



Forget hanging a scented tree from your rear-view mirror. For a couple of extra bucks, you can get a high-quality air freshener that clips into your vent.

Forget hanging a scented tree from your rear-view mirror. For a couple of extra bucks, you can get a high-quality air freshener that clips into your vent. play

Forget hanging a scented tree from your rear-view mirror. For a couple of extra bucks, you can get a high-quality air freshener that clips into your vent.

(Shutterstock)

-FIREFORTHEPEOPLE



Subscribing to a streaming services like Netflix or Spotify Premium gives you access to huge catalogs of TV shows, movies, and music for around $10 a month.

Subscribing to a streaming services like Netflix or Spotify Premium gives you access to huge catalogs of TV shows, movies, and music for around $10 a month. play

Subscribing to a streaming services like Netflix or Spotify Premium gives you access to huge catalogs of TV shows, movies, and music for around $10 a month.

(Netflix/Apple)

-WingerRules



Learning some easy, tasty recipes will allow you to make fancy-tasting food without going out to eat.

Learning some easy, tasty recipes will allow you to make fancy-tasting food without going out to eat. play

Learning some easy, tasty recipes will allow you to make fancy-tasting food without going out to eat.

(Galdones Photography/FOOD & WINE)

-firewall245



Pedicures aren't just for women. Anyone can — and probably will — enjoy having their feet taken care of.

Pedicures aren't just for women. Anyone can — and probably will — enjoy having their feet taken care of. play

Pedicures aren't just for women. Anyone can — and probably will — enjoy having their feet taken care of.

(Smoobs via Compfight cc)

-organic_crystal_meth



If you don't want to opt for a pedicure, putting gel insoles inside your shoes will also make you more comfortable on your feet.

If you don't want to opt for a pedicure, putting gel insoles inside your shoes will also make you more comfortable on your feet. play

If you don't want to opt for a pedicure, putting gel insoles inside your shoes will also make you more comfortable on your feet.

(KKG Marketing/Flickr)

-Shnoochieboochies



Buying a set of fluffy bath towels doesn't cost a lot, but it'll make drying off feel like a luxurious experience.

Buying a set of fluffy bath towels doesn't cost a lot, but it'll make drying off feel like a luxurious experience. play

Buying a set of fluffy bath towels doesn't cost a lot, but it'll make drying off feel like a luxurious experience.

(Paul Reynolds / Flickr)

-leg_day



Similarly, putting on a soft bathrobe and slippers can make lounging around the house feel downright regal.

Similarly, putting on a soft bathrobe and slippers can make lounging around the house feel downright regal. play

Similarly, putting on a soft bathrobe and slippers can make lounging around the house feel downright regal.

(Lwp Kommunikáció/Flickr)

-WingerRules



Using a detachable shower head gives you added control, and they often feature massage settings.

Using a detachable shower head gives you added control, and they often feature massage settings. play

Using a detachable shower head gives you added control, and they often feature massage settings.

(Spring Dew/Flickr)

-adagiosummoner



Adding a memory-foam mattress topper to your bed can provide added comfort, and it costs far less than a new mattress.

Adding a memory-foam mattress topper to your bed can provide added comfort, and it costs far less than a new mattress. play

Adding a memory-foam mattress topper to your bed can provide added comfort, and it costs far less than a new mattress.

(iris/Flickr)

-ironclownfish



Paying slightly more for a pint of premium ice cream is a small pleasure, but it's worth eating a smaller quantity of something tasty than a whole gallon of the cheaper stuff.

Paying slightly more for a pint of premium ice cream is a small pleasure, but it's worth eating a smaller quantity of something tasty than a whole gallon of the cheaper stuff. play

Paying slightly more for a pint of premium ice cream is a small pleasure, but it's worth eating a smaller quantity of something tasty than a whole gallon of the cheaper stuff.

(Flickr/merri)

-renwoman1127



Brewing high-quality loose-leaf tea is usually cheaper than bagged tea, and it's exponentially tastier.

Brewing high-quality loose-leaf tea is usually cheaper than bagged tea, and it's exponentially tastier. play

Brewing high-quality loose-leaf tea is usually cheaper than bagged tea, and it's exponentially tastier.

(A Girl With Tea/Flickr)

-michaelochurch



Placing a few potted plants by your windows brings nature and its myriad calming effects directly into the home.

Placing a few potted plants by your windows brings nature and its myriad calming effects directly into the home. play

Placing a few potted plants by your windows brings nature and its myriad calming effects directly into the home.

(Trixi Skywalker/Flickr)

-Leorlev-Cleric



Buy a bread maker (getting a second-hand model can save you money). It'll make your house smell great, and give you cheap, delicious bread whenever you want it.

Buy a bread maker (getting a second-hand model can save you money). It'll make your house smell great, and give you cheap, delicious bread whenever you want it. play

Buy a bread maker (getting a second-hand model can save you money). It'll make your house smell great, and give you cheap, delicious bread whenever you want it.

(Wikimedia Commons)

-MrAlwaysIncorrect



Ear plugs or noise-canceling headphones can make for a more peaceful experience in noisy neighborhoods.

Ear plugs or noise-canceling headphones can make for a more peaceful experience in noisy neighborhoods. play

Ear plugs or noise-canceling headphones can make for a more peaceful experience in noisy neighborhoods.

(Flickr/Kristina D.C. Hoeppner)

-ColWalterKurtz



Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria’s Central Bank infamous FX policy achieving resultsbullet
3 Finance Most people blow 70% of their money on 3 things — and...bullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is making a big comeback
Church officials with Iglesia Ni Cristo tour the 62-acre ghost town known as Johnsonville, Connecticut.
Finance A Connecticut ghost town that nobody wanted to buy finally sold for $1.85 million
The Dead Rabbit was voted the world's best bar in 2016.
Finance The best bars in New York's Financial District
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (not shown) at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Finance DIMON: Central bankers are facing an unprecedented and potentially 'disruptive' challenge