Finance :  20 of the best US housing markets for investing in real estate

Real estate investments in these zip codes have returned at least 5% over the last five years.
If you're looking to invest in real estate, location is paramount.
HomeUnion, an online real estate investment management firm, has identified zip codes in 20 US metros where investors have seen the highest return on investment and minimal risk over a five-year period.
To compile its list, HomeUnion calculated the total annualized return — including projected appreciation and cash flow — of single-family rentals (SFRs) for over 200,000 neighborhoods in their database using a proprietary methodology.
They then eliminated neighborhoods with an average school rating below the 70th percentile, based on data from Maponics.
"Typically, SFRs in areas with good schools have been attractive to long-term investors, though those areas have been more challenging to locate for remote investors in today's heated housing market," said Steve Hovland, director of research for HomeUnion.
The markets with the highest returns and an average school rating in the 70th percentile or higher made it to the top of the list. Below, check out the top 20 housing markets in the US for real estate investors, where average annual returns over five years range from 5.4% to 8.1%.
Metro: Indianapolis
Annualized total return: 5.4%
School rating: 71.9
Metro: Los Angeles
Annualized total return: 5.4%
School rating: 71.4
Metro: Oklahoma City
Annualized total return: 5.4%
School rating: 90
Metro: St. Louis
Annualized total return: 5.5%
School rating: 71.9
Metro: Phoenix
Annualized total return: 5.5%
School rating: 88
Metro: Houston
Annualized total return: 5.6%
School rating: 76
Metro: Dallas
Annualized total return: 5.6%
School rating: 84
Metro: Cleveland
Annualized total return: 5.6%
School rating: 70.8
Metro: Tampa
Annualized total return: 5.7%
School rating: 78.6
Metro: Portland
Annualized total return: 5.8%
School rating: 81.9
Metro: Atlanta
Annualized total return: 5.8%
School rating: 72.5
Metro: Cincinnati
Annualized total return: 5.9%
School rating: 75.7
Metro: Chicago
Annualized total return: 6%
School rating: 76.4
Metro: Kansas City
Annualized total return: 6.2%
School rating: 97.4
Metro: Nashville
Annualized total return: 6.5%
School rating: 70.6
Metro: Fort Lauderdale
Annualized total return: 6.6%
School rating: 70.5
Metro: Miami
Annualized total return: 6.8%
School rating: 83.9
Metro: Detroit
Annualized total return: 6.9%
School rating: 74.4
Metro: Philadelphia
Annualized total return: 6.9%
School rating: 86.9
Metro: West Palm Beach
Annualized total return: 8.1%
School rating: 87.9