Finance :  20 of the best US housing markets for investing in real estate

Real estate investments in these zip codes have returned at least 5% over the last five years.

The West Palm Beach metro area is the hottest market for investors right now. play

The West Palm Beach metro area is the hottest market for investors right now.

(pisaphotography/Shutterstock)
If you're looking to invest in real estate, location is paramount.

HomeUnion, an online real estate investment management firm, has identified zip codes in 20 US metros where investors have seen the highest return on investment and minimal risk over a five-year period.

To compile its list, HomeUnion calculated the total annualized return — including projected appreciation and cash flow of single-family rentals (SFRs) for over 200,000 neighborhoods in their database using a proprietary methodology.

They then eliminated neighborhoods with an average school rating below the 70th percentile, based on data from Maponics.

"Typically, SFRs in areas with good schools have been attractive to long-term investors, though those areas have been more challenging to locate for remote investors in today's heated housing market," said Steve Hovland, director of research for HomeUnion.

The markets with the highest returns and an average school rating in the 70th percentile or higher made it to the top of the list. Below, check out the top 20 housing markets in the US for real estate investors, where average annual returns over five years range from 5.4% to 8.1%.

46280: North Indianapolis, Indiana

(KYPhua/Shutterstock)

Metro: Indianapolis

Annualized total return: 5.4%

School rating: 71.9



91602: North Hollywood, California

(View Apart/Shutterstock)

Metro: Los Angeles

Annualized total return: 5.4%

School rating: 71.4



73003: Edmond, Oklahoma

(Matthew Rutledge/Flickr)

Metro: Oklahoma City

Annualized total return: 5.4%

School rating: 90



63043: Maryland Heights, Missouri

(Shutterstock)

Metro: St. Louis

Annualized total return: 5.5%

School rating: 71.9



85259: North Scottsdale, Arizona

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)

Metro: Phoenix

Annualized total return: 5.5%

School rating: 88



77059: Clear Lake City, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Metro: Houston

Annualized total return: 5.6%

School rating: 76



75022: Flower Mound, Texas

(Shutterstock)

Metro: Dallas

Annualized total return: 5.6%

School rating: 84



44023: Chagrin Falls, Ohio

(Shutterstock)

Metro: Cleveland

Annualized total return: 5.6%

School rating: 70.8



34677: Oldsmar, Florida

(Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)

Metro: Tampa

Annualized total return: 5.7%

School rating: 78.6



97224: King City, Oregon

(Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock)

Metro: Portland

Annualized total return: 5.8%

School rating: 81.9



30078: Snellville, Georgia

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Metro: Atlanta

Annualized total return: 5.8%

School rating: 72.5



45255: Forestville/Cherry Grove, Ohio

(photo.ua/Shutterstock)

Metro: Cincinnati

Annualized total return: 5.9%

School rating: 75.7



60016: Des Plaines, Illinois

(marchello74/Shutterstock)

Metro: Chicago

Annualized total return: 6%

School rating: 76.4



66223: Overland Park, Kansas

(Stuart Seeger/Flickr)

Metro: Kansas City

Annualized total return: 6.2%

School rating: 97.4



37062: Fairview, Tennessee

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Metro: Nashville

Annualized total return: 6.5%

School rating: 70.6



33327: Weston, Florida

(Shutterstock)

Metro: Fort Lauderdale

Annualized total return: 6.6%

School rating: 70.5



33158: Palmetto Bay, Florida

(Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock)

Metro: Miami

Annualized total return: 6.8%

School rating: 83.9



48322: West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

(Andrey Bayda/shutterstock)

Metro: Detroit

Annualized total return: 6.9%

School rating: 74.4



19035: Gladwyne, Pennsylvania

(Ed Yakovich / Wikimedia Commons)

Metro: Philadelphia

Annualized total return: 6.9%

School rating: 86.9



33434: Hamptons at Boca Raton, Florida

(GagliardiImages/Shutterstock)

Metro: West Palm Beach

Annualized total return: 8.1%

School rating: 87.9



