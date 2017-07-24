Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  16 US cities where incomes can't keep up with housing costs

Finance 16 US cities where incomes can't keep up with housing costs

  • Published:

Markets in California, New Jersey, and Florida dominate the ranking.

You're probably not in good financial shape if more than 30% of your paycheck goes toward housing. play

You're probably not in good financial shape if more than 30% of your paycheck goes toward housing.

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One-third of Americans overpay for housing, spending more than the recommended 30% of their income on rent or homeownership expenses.

While that group likely includes residents of the country's most expensive housing markets — looking at you, San Francisco — it's not just them.

In fact, according to a new ranking from SmartAsset, the least affordable housing markets in the US aren't necessarily the places with the most expensive homes. Rather, they're the cities where incomes haven't kept up with housing costs, rendering it even more difficult for residents to find affordable living.

To determine the list, SmartAsset gathered three data points — rent as a percentage of income, cost of homeownership as a percentage of income, and home value to income ratio — from the US Census Bureau for more than 580 cities. SmartAsset then ranked each city in each metric and calculated the average to determine a final score out of 100.

Three states — California, New Jersey, and Florida — are home to 15 of the top 16 cities in the ranking. Passaic, New Jersey, takes the No. 1 spot on the list. Renters there pay only $500 less than San Francisco renters, but households earn almost $70,000 less per year than they do in San Francisco, according to SmartAsset.

Read on for the top 16 least affordable housing markets in the US.

16. Santa Ana, California

16. Santa Ana, California play

16. Santa Ana, California

(Google Maps)

Income spent on rent: 38.1%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 31.1%

Home value to income ratio: 8.0



14 (TIE). Newark, New Jersey

14 (TIE). Newark, New Jersey play

14 (TIE). Newark, New Jersey

(EQRoy/Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 36.6%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 40.5%

Home value to income ratio: 7.6



14 (TIE). Bloomington, Indiana

14 (TIE). Bloomington, Indiana play

14 (TIE). Bloomington, Indiana

(Wikimedia Commons)

Income spent on rent: 42.5%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 33.3%

Home value to income ratio: 6.4



13. Los Angeles, California

13. Los Angeles, California play

13. Los Angeles, California

(Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 35.6%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 32.8%

Home value to income ratio: 10.4



12. Lynwood, California

12. Lynwood, California play

12. Lynwood, California

(Google Maps)

Income spent on rent: 39.1%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 31.9%

Home value to income ratio: 7.5



11. Garden Grove, California

11. Garden Grove, California play

11. Garden Grove, California

(Google Maps)

Income spent on rent: 39.2%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 30.3%

Home value to income ratio: 8.1



10. Hialeah, Florida

10. Hialeah, Florida play

10. Hialeah, Florida

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Income spent on rent: 45.5%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 41.4%

Home value to income ratio: 6.2



9. Westminster, California

9. Westminster, California play

9. Westminster, California

(peter boy12qq12/Wikimedia Commons)

Income spent on rent: 38.2%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 30.8%

Home value to income ratio: 10



8. Inglewood, California

8. Inglewood, California play

8. Inglewood, California

(trekandshoot/Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 38.1%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 34.8%

Home value to income ratio: 9.2



7. El Monte, California

7. El Monte, California play

7. El Monte, California

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Income spent on rent: 38.2%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 33.2%

Home value to income ratio: 9.9



6. Paterson, New Jersey

6. Paterson, New Jersey play

6. Paterson, New Jersey

(Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 43.9%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 44.3%

Home value to income ratio: 7.2



5. Baldwin Park, California

5. Baldwin Park, California play

5. Baldwin Park, California

(Google Maps)

Income spent on rent: 45.2%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 34.3%

Home value to income ratio: 7.5



4. Davis, California

4. Davis, California play

4. Davis, California

(Robert Couse-Baker/Flickr)

Income spent on rent: 50%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 30.3%

Home value to income ratio: 10.3



3. Hawthorne, California

3. Hawthorne, California play

3. Hawthorne, California

(trekandshoot/Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 38.5%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 33.3%

Home value to income ratio: 11.1



2. Miami, Florida

2. Miami, Florida play

2. Miami, Florida

(travelview/Shutterstock)

Income spent on rent: 40.5%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 41.9%

Home value to income ratio: 9.6



1. Passaic, New Jersey

1. Passaic, New Jersey play

1. Passaic, New Jersey

(Google Maps)

Income spent on rent: 50%

Income spent on homeownership costs: 53.5%

Home value to income ratio: 10.6



Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance No show for African companies as Fortune releases its Global...bullet
3 Finance Why Americans can't buy the new Mercedes-Benz pickup truckbullet

Finance

Analysts see investors changing their views on Blue Apron even with the Amazon threat.
Finance Blue Apron just got a flood of bullish ratings from Wall Street, and its shares are flying (APRN)
null
Finance Here's how we ranked the best restaurants in America
Minimalism is catching on. Amy Hereford is not pictured.
Finance A nun who took a vow of poverty nearly 40 years ago says many people misunderstand what it means
Spiaggia in Chicago, Illinois.
Finance The 50 best restaurants in America