Finance :  16 things every guy should keep in his work bag

Do you have everything you need?

Chances are you're probably leaving something out, and you'll only realize you need it when that moment hits.

Whether it's hand sanitizer, an extra pair of headphones, or lip balm, there are at least 16 items we think no guy should be without on his way to and from the office.

An extra charger so you can power up your phone wherever, whenever.

Our phones rule our lives. Make sure yours always has enough juice by carrying an extra charger around with you.

Pictured: AmazonBasics Lightning Cable ($6)

A portable battery pack for when a wall isn't available.

When you don't have access to a wall outlet, the portable charger will have to do. Just make sure it's also charged.

Pictured: Anker PowerCore ($15)

Lip balm is a winter necessity.

Send dry lips packing with Supergoop! lip balm. This is the best stuff I've ever tried, and it repairs dry and chapped lips in a pinch.

Pictured: Supergoop! ($10)

A comb to make sure your hair is always cooperating.

A quick stop in the bathroom, a sprinkle of water, and a swipe of your trusty comb, and your hairstyle will be as good as new.

Pictured: Baxter of California Comb ($17)

The city is dirty. Sanitize your hands after touching it.

Sure, there are studies that say that hand sanitizer isn't 100% effective, but the fact is you're going to want it sometimes, even if it's only to make you feel better about that disgusting thing you just touched by accident.

Pictured: Purell (6 for $12.50)

Tide to Go for life's unexpected messes.

It always comes in handy in an emergency.

Pictured: Tide to Go (3 for $10)

A mini umbrella for when you get caught in the rain.

It doesn't matter where you live — the weather can be unpredictable. Protect yourself with a collapsible umbrella that you carry with you every day.

This doesn't replace your main umbrella — it just ensures you're never caught without one.

Pictured: Totes ($12)

Be professional with a card case.

Giving someone a business card? Pro move. Taking a business card out of a business card holder and giving it to someone? Now we're talking impressive.

Pictured: Metal Business Card Holder ($18)

A cheap pair of headphones for whenever you forget your expensive ones.

These aren't the headphones you'll be listening to every day, but $10 is a small price to pay to ensure that you're never caught without your tunes.

Pictured: Panasonic Headphones ($10)

A well-made water bottle to make sure you stay hydrated.

Fill it up once and you'll be drinking in style throughout the day, no matter where it takes you.

Pictured: Mira ($16)

Gum always comes in handy.

A man cannot live on Listerine Pocketpaks alone — sometimes he needs gum to pick up the slack.

Pictured: Orbit (3 packs for $5.47)

A journal for writing down important work notes or thoughts throughout the day.

Sure, you could just use your phone for such things, but there's nothing quite like an old-fashioned, high-quality notebook to write on. You'll look more professional, too, and not like you're sending off a text message.

Pictured: Moleskine Classic ($13)

A pen is also necessary for such things.

Our favorites are the Pilot G-2s, the perfect blend of comfort and writing ability.

Pictured: Pilot G-2 ($11 for 12)

Be prepared for whatever the day throws at you with a pocket pack of tissues.

Your date will likely be impressed, too, should they ever need one.

Pictured: Kleenex Pocket Packs (4 packs of 10 tissues for $5)

Flash drive to transport large files.

For files too big for emails, be prepared with a flash drive.

Pictured: SanDisk Cruzer (32GB for $10)

A good book to keep you company in the downtime.

Waiting for a friend at a bar? Entertain yourself with a modern classic.

Pictured: Stoner ($7.48)