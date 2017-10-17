Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  11 self-made American billionaires who are on the Forbes 400 list for the first time

Finance 11 self-made American billionaires who are on the Forbes 400 list for the first time

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Twenty-two of America's richest billionaires made the Forbes 400 list for the first time this year, including Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

Reed Hastings finally made the Forbes 400 list this year. play

Reed Hastings finally made the Forbes 400 list this year.

(Getty/Ethan Miller)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of billionaires call the US home.

But only those with a net worth of at least $2 billion made the 2017 Forbes 400 list, which was released on Tuesday. That's 18% higher than the $1.7 billion minimum net worth required in 2016.

Even with the higher hurdle to join the richest of the rich in America, 22 newcomers made the Forbes 400 list this year. Some of the 22 inherited their fortunes, while others are self-made entrepreneurs, such as Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

To determine the ranking, Forbes took into account stakes in public and private companies, real estate holdings, and other assets including art, jewelry, cars, and planes. All net worth estimates are current as of October 17, 2017.

Scroll through to see 11 of America's self-made billionaires who joined the Forbes 400 list for the first time in 2017, how they made their fortune, and and how much it's worth today.

Reed Hastings: $2.2 billion

Reed Hastings is the cofounder and CEO of Netflix, which has more than 100 million members in 190 countries worldwide. play

Reed Hastings is the cofounder and CEO of Netflix, which has more than 100 million members in 190 countries worldwide.

(Carlos Alvarez / Getty)

Rank: 359

Source of wealth: Tech company Netflix

Age: 57

Residence: Santa Cruz, California

Read more on Forbes.



Bert Beveridge: $2.5 billion

Bert "Tito" Beveridge is the founder of Tito's Vodka, one of the fastest growing spirits brands in the US. play

Bert "Tito" Beveridge is the founder of Tito's Vodka, one of the fastest growing spirits brands in the US.

(Getty/Rachel Murray)

Rank: 324

Source of wealth: Beverage company Tito's Vodka

Age: 55

Residence: Austin, Texas

Read more on Forbes.



Frank VanderSloot: $2.7 billion

Frank VanderSloot is the founder and CEO of health and wellness company Melaleuca. He also owns 117,500 acres of land across Idaho, Utah, and Montana. play

Frank VanderSloot is the founder and CEO of health and wellness company Melaleuca. He also owns 117,500 acres of land across Idaho, Utah, and Montana.

(AP/John Miller)

Rank: 302

Source of wealth: Nutrition and wellness company Melaleuca

Age: 69

Residence: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Read more on Forbes.



Osman Kibar: $2.8 billion

Osman Kibar is the founder and CEO of biotech firm Samumed. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego, and lives in La Jolla, California (pictured). play

Osman Kibar is the founder and CEO of biotech firm Samumed. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego, and lives in La Jolla, California (pictured).

(Irina Sen/Shutterstock)

Rank: 288

Source of wealth: Biotech company Samumed

Age: 46

Residence: La Jolla, California

Read more on Forbes.



Don Vultaggio: $3 billion

Don Vultaggio is the cofounder of AriZona Beverages, which sells 3 billion drinks each year, including tea, juice, water and alcoholic beverages. play

Don Vultaggio is the cofounder of AriZona Beverages, which sells 3 billion drinks each year, including tea, juice, water and alcoholic beverages.

(Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock)

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Beverage company AriZona Beverages

Age: 65

Residence: Port Washington, New York

Read more on Forbes.



Chuck Bundrant: $3 billion

Chuck Bundrant is the chairman and cofounder of Trident Seafoods, which sells seafood to chains like Costco and Long John Silver's. play

Chuck Bundrant is the chairman and cofounder of Trident Seafoods, which sells seafood to chains like Costco and Long John Silver's.

(Trident Seafoods Facebook)

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Fishing company Trident Seafoods

Age: 75

Residence: Seattle, Washington

Read more on Forbes.



Clifford Asness: $3 billion

Clifford Asness cofounded AQR Capital Management, a money management firm that has $195 billion under management. play

Clifford Asness cofounded AQR Capital Management, a money management firm that has $195 billion under management.

(YouTube / 1957Atlas)

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Hedge fund AQR Capital Management

Age: 51

Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

Read more on Forbes.



Rodger Riney: $3.5 billion

Rodger Riney founded Scottrade in 1980 and currently serves as president and CEO of the discount brokerage firm, which has $170 billion under management. play

Rodger Riney founded Scottrade in 1980 and currently serves as president and CEO of the discount brokerage firm, which has $170 billion under management.

(REUTERS/Sarah Conard)

Rank: 212

Source of wealth: Discount brokerage Scottrade

Age: 71

Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

Read more on Forbes.



Rishi Shah: $3.6 billion

Rishi Shah is the cofounder and CEO of Outcome Health, which provides tablets and touch screens in doctors' offices and is valued at $5.6 billion. play

Rishi Shah is the cofounder and CEO of Outcome Health, which provides tablets and touch screens in doctors' offices and is valued at $5.6 billion.

(Outcome Health Facebook)

Rank: 206

Source of wealth: Healthcare media company Outcome Health

Age: 31

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Read more on Forbes.



Ben Ashkenazy: $4 billion

Ben Ashkenazy is the founder and CEO of real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisitions, which has a $12 billion portfolio including The Shops at the Bravern (pictured) in Bellevue, Washington. play

Ben Ashkenazy is the founder and CEO of real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisitions, which has a $12 billion portfolio including The Shops at the Bravern (pictured) in Bellevue, Washington.

(The Shops at Bravern Facebook)

Rank: 172

Source of wealth: Real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisitions

Age: 48

Residence: New York, New York

Read more on Forbes.



Rocco Commisso: $4.5 billion

Rocco Commisso is the founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, which he started in 1995. play

Rocco Commisso is the founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, which he started in 1995.

(Larry Busacca / Getty)

Rank: 150

Source of wealth: Telecom company Mediacom

Age: 67

Residence: Saddle River, New Jersey

Read more on Forbes.



Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Chip and Joanna Gaines
Finance 'I became a bit of a monster': HGTV 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines shares how he came to love the 'mind-boggling' process of borrowing money
null
Finance UBS: AI is growing like crazy — and these chip makers are set to dominate the industry (NVDA, AMD, INTC, QCOM)
Blue Apron CEO Matthew B. Salzberg celebrates with co-founders Ilia Papas and Matt Wadiak during the company's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in New York
Finance Traders can't stop betting against battered Blue Apron (APRN)
Marc Faber
Finance Financial networks and businesses are distancing themselves from Marc Faber after racist investor letter