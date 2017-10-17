Finance :  11 self-made American billionaires who are on the Forbes 400 list for the first time

Hundreds of billionaires call the US home.

But only those with a net worth of at least $2 billion made the 2017 Forbes 400 list, which was released on Tuesday. That's 18% higher than the $1.7 billion minimum net worth required in 2016.

Even with the higher hurdle to join the richest of the rich in America, 22 newcomers made the Forbes 400 list this year. Some of the 22 inherited their fortunes, while others are self-made entrepreneurs, such as Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

To determine the ranking, Forbes took into account stakes in public and private companies, real estate holdings, and other assets including art, jewelry, cars, and planes. All net worth estimates are current as of October 17, 2017.

Scroll through to see 11 of America's self-made billionaires who joined the Forbes 400 list for the first time in 2017, how they made their fortune, and and how much it's worth today.

Reed Hastings: $2.2 billion

Rank: 359

Source of wealth: Tech company Netflix

Age: 57

Residence: Santa Cruz, California

Read more on Forbes.

Bert Beveridge: $2.5 billion

Rank: 324

Source of wealth: Beverage company Tito's Vodka

Age: 55

Residence: Austin, Texas

Read more on Forbes.

Frank VanderSloot: $2.7 billion

Rank: 302

Source of wealth: Nutrition and wellness company Melaleuca

Age: 69

Residence: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Read more on Forbes.

Osman Kibar: $2.8 billion

Rank: 288

Source of wealth: Biotech company Samumed

Age: 46

Residence: La Jolla, California

Read more on Forbes.

Don Vultaggio: $3 billion

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Beverage company AriZona Beverages

Age: 65

Residence: Port Washington, New York

Read more on Forbes.

Chuck Bundrant: $3 billion

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Fishing company Trident Seafoods

Age: 75

Residence: Seattle, Washington

Read more on Forbes.

Clifford Asness: $3 billion

Rank: 264

Source of wealth: Hedge fund AQR Capital Management

Age: 51

Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

Read more on Forbes.

Rodger Riney: $3.5 billion

Rank: 212

Source of wealth: Discount brokerage Scottrade

Age: 71

Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

Read more on Forbes.

Rishi Shah: $3.6 billion

Rank: 206

Source of wealth: Healthcare media company Outcome Health

Age: 31

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Read more on Forbes.

Ben Ashkenazy: $4 billion

Rank: 172

Source of wealth: Real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisitions

Age: 48

Residence: New York, New York

Read more on Forbes.

Rocco Commisso: $4.5 billion

Rank: 150

Source of wealth: Telecom company Mediacom

Age: 67

Residence: Saddle River, New Jersey

Read more on Forbes.