Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, MDB)

Finance 10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, MDB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This is what traders are talking about.

An amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. play

An amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India.

(Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here is what you need to know.

The Senate passes its budget, clearing a huge hurdle for Donald Trump's tax plan. The Senate passed a 2018 budget resolution with a 51-to-49 vote, paving the way for Republicans to pass a tax bill without support from Democrats.

Brexit trade negotiations delayed by the EU until Christmas. Brexit trade talks have been postponed until the end of the year after European Union leaders agreed that there had not been "sufficient progress" on Britain's divorce from the EU.

Hong Kong's stock exchange is shutting down. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing says it is shutting the stock exchange down by the end of the month to join others in going fully automatic, the Associated Press reports.

Wall Street banks are starting to sound the alarm on a correction. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says that a stock market drop of at least 10% is coming by Valentine's Day and that the "most obvious catalyst" would be a spike in wage and inflation data that brings back "fear of Fed."

SoftBank plans to massively increase the size of its Vision Fund. The Japanese conglomerate plans to grow its $100 billion Vision Fund to $880 billion by establishing Vision Funds 2, 3, and 4 every two or three years, CEO Masayoshi Son told Nikkei.

MongoDB soars in its trading debut. The database provider priced its initial public offering at $24 a share, above the expected range of $20 to $22, and finished its first day of trading up 33% at $32.07.

Stitch Fix files to go public. The personal styling company plans to raise $100 million through an initial public offering and will trade under the ticker SFIX, according to its S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+1.17%) led the gains in Asia, and Britain's FTSE (+0.24%) paces the advance in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open higher by 0.23% near 2,568.

Earnings reports keep coming. General Electric and Honeywell report ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is light. Existing-home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 5 basis points at 2.37%, and near levels last seen in July.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Beijing has unveiled a $12 billion airport that's the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Truck yeah!
Finance Pickup trucks are a lot of fun — but the Ford Raptor takes things to a new level (F)
Lyft founders Logan green gm president daniel ammann John Zimmer
Finance People are asking questions about GM's self-driving strategy — but the carmaker is sticking to its plan (GM)
GE stock price
Finance GE is getting smoked after missing big on earnings (GE)
canadian dollar
Finance The Canadian dollar is tumbling after disappointing data