Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TSLA, AAPL, QCOM, SSNLF)

Here is what you need to know.

It's jobs day in America. The US economy is expected to have to added 178,000 jobs in June as the unemployment rate held at 4.3%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The report will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Trump meets Putin. The meeting will take place at 9:45 a.m. ET on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The yen got hit as the Bank of Japan went on another buying spree. The currency fell by as much as 0.6% against the dollar after Japan's central bank said it would buy an unlimited number of Japanese 10-year notes at a yield of 0.11% while also increasing the number of 5- to 10-year notes that it would purchase.

Qatar rejects the Saudi bloc's demands. A statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt said: "The Qatari government has thwarted all efforts and diplomatic good offices to resolve the crisis, reflecting its intention to continue its policy aimed at destabilizing security of the region."

Silver flash-crashes. The precious metal crashed to $14.86 from $16 in less than a minute before recouping the bulk of its losses.

Warren Buffett is buying an electric-utility giant. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to pay $9 billion for Energy Future Holdings, a deal that will eventually hand it the electric-utility giant Oncor.

Qualcomm is trying to stop Apple from selling some iPhones and iPads in the US. Qualcomm thinks Apple violated six of its patents and will ask the US International Trade Commission to stop Apple from selling some iPhones and iPads, Reuters says.

Tesla loses its crown as the biggest US automaker. The electric-car maker tumbled into bear-market territory on Thursday and fell below General Motors in terms of market capitalization.

Samsung will most likely blow past estimates. The electronics giant said its operating profit most likely jumped by 72% versus a year ago to 14 trillion won, or $12.11 billion, Reuters reports.

Stock markets around the world are mostly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (-0.49%) led the losses in Asia, and France's CAC (-0.32%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,414.