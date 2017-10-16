Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, ARMK)

Here is what you need to know.

US homes are shrinking. The average size of new single-family homes sold in the US peaked in 2015 at 2,520 square feet, Matthew Pointon, a property economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients on Friday.

China's inflation slows. Consumer prices in China rose 1.6% year-over-year in September, slowing down from their 1.8% gain in August, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Bailing out Venezuela costs $30 billion a year. Huge sums of money would most likely be required to increase imports, boost consumption, and finance the fiscal debt, according to the Financial Times, citing a senior International Monetary Fund official.

Oil reclaims $52. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is up 1.38% at $52.16 a barrel, gaining on fears of new Iran sanctions and conflict in Iraq, Reuters says.

Bitcoin treads near record highs. The cryptocurrency holds little changed at $5,633 a coin after hitting a record high of $5,866 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Bombardier is looking into options for its aerospace business. The plane and train manufacturer is considering a sale of its Q400 turboprop and CRJ regional-jet unit, and other assets, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aramark makes 2 acquisitions. The food and facilities management services company has agreed to pay $2.35 billion for Avendra and AmeriPride Services, according to a company release.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+0.76%) led the gains in Asia, and Germany's DAX (+0.18%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.10% near 2,556.

Earnings reporting remains light. Netflix releases its quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. Empire manufacturing will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.29%.