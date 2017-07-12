Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL, SNAP, APRN)

Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL, SNAP, APRN)

  • Published:

This is what traders are talking about.

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. play

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

(Reuters/Carlos Barria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trump's "risk of impeachment" is higher. Tina Fordham, Citi's Chief Global Political Analyst, believes that while it's too early to say whether or not Trump will be impeached following the bombshell Donald Trump Jr. emails, the "risk of impeachment proceedings is now higher than before."

Yellen begins her 2-day Humphrey Hawkins testimony. The Fed Chair will appear before the House Financial Services Committee to give her semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

Gary Cohn is reportedly the top pick to replace Yellen at the Fed. If Cohn, the National Economic Council director and President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, wants the job, it's his to take, according to a report from Politico's Ben White and Victoria Guida.

UK employment hits a record high. Britain's headline employment rate grew to 74.9% in June, the highest since record keeping began in 1971. Wages jumped 2%, but that's below the United Kingdom's 2.9% inflation rate.

The Bank of Canada meets. Goldman Sachs says Canada's central bank will keep policy on hold at Wednesday's meeting. "While certainly a close call, we expect the BoC to hike rates for the first time in October, not next week," wrote Goldman strategist Michael Cahill.

Oil is higher for a third straight day. West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades up 1.5% at $45.71 a barrel as traders await weekly inventory data.

The 2 biggest IPOs of 2017 are flops. Both Snap and Blue Apron finished Tuesday's session below their initial public offering prices.

Apple builds its first data center in China. The data center, which was built in a partnership with a local internet company, will help Apple comply with stricter cybersecurity laws introduced by Beijing, Reuters says.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Australia's ASX (-0.98%) trailed in Asia and Britain's FTSE (+0.94%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open higher by 0.19% near 2,430.

US economic data is light. The Fed's Beige Book is due out at 2 p.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 2 basis points at 2.34%.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria’s Central Bank infamous FX policy achieving resultsbullet
3 Finance Most people blow 70% of their money on 3 things — and...bullet

Finance

London's Canary Wharf
Finance Rivals Frankfurt and Paris have joined together in a bid to poach London's euro clearing business after Brexit
Drax Power Station, Selby, North Yorkshire, England
Finance UK energy giants 'should give a £285 rebate to each household' after taking £7.5 billion in profits
null
Finance UK card payments have overtaken cash for the first time ever
London's 'Cheesegrater' building.
Finance The 11 cities with the most expensive skyscrapers