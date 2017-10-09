Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here is what you need to know.

President Donald Trump makes opening demands for 'Dreamer' deal — including funding for the wall. The president's list of immigration "principles," laid out in a document seen by Reuters, is likely to be a nonstarter for Democrats.

Hurricane Nate was downgraded to a tropical depression over the weekend after making US landfall twice. It strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his own company. The board of the Weinstein Company released a statement Sunday saying it had terminated Harvey Weinstein's employment after The New York Times reported that the company’s cofounder had settled lawsuits by at least eight women over sexual-harassment claims.

Rising debt could trigger the next financial crisis, Germany's finance minister warns. Speaking with the Financial Times as he leaves his long-held position, Wolfgang Schaeuble warned that spiraling levels of debt, as well as the growth of liquidity across the world, risked creating a new financial crisis.

Trump fires off a tweet hinting that he's nearing the end of his patience with North Korea. "Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work!" Trump tweeted Monday.

The University of Chicago's Richard Thaler wins the 2017 Nobel Prize in economics. Thaler was awarded the prize "for his contributions to behavioural economics," with the committee saying he had "incorporated psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of economic decision-making."

The Trump administration has revealed how it wants to make going public easier for companies. The US Treasury department published a report Friday outlining its plan for financial deregulation, which would loosen restrictions on the initial-public-offering process and generally lessen the burden on smaller corporations.

Vice President Mike Pence left an NFL game Sunday after several players took a knee during the national anthem. Shortly after several San Francisco 49ers players knelt before their game against the Indianapolis Colts, Pence announced he had left the game.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (-0.46%) fell in Asia, while the Nikkei rose (+0.3%). The FTSE 100 (-0.24%) led mixed results in Europe, which also saw the Euro Stoxx 50 climb (+0.09%). The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.2% near 2,550.

US economic data flows. There's no economic data on Monday, but on Tuesday the NFIB small-business optimism report will be released at 6 a.m. ET, while Wednesday will see MBA mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET.