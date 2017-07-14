Finance :  10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here is what you need to know.

The revised Senate healthcare bill is already on the verge of imploding. Two Republican Senators have come out against the bill, meaning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leaders cannot afford to lose another vote.

The UK accepts it will have to pay a Brexit bill to the EU. In a written statement to Parliament, Brexit Minister Joyce Anelay said that "the government recognises that the UK has obligations to the EU, and the EU obligations to the UK, that will survive the UK’s withdrawal — and that these need to be resolved."

Singapore's economy is growing a lot more slowly than thought. The economy grew 0.4% in seasonally adjusted annualized terms, missing that 1.1% growth that economists were expecting.

Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has exploded. As of June 22, Ethereum makes up 30% of the entire cryptocurrency market, up from 5% in January.

Roku is planning to IPO in 2017. The streaming media player is seeking a valuation of about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal says.

Havaianas is sold for $1.1 billion. The Batista family sold an 86% stake in the popular Brazilian flip flop brand in order to help pay a $3.2 billion fine related to the corruption scandal that is threatening top officials in the Brazilian government, The Guardian reports.

Vanguard's CEO is stepping down. F. William McNabb will be stepping down as Vanguard CEO at the end of the year. He'll be replaced by current Chief Investment Officer Mortimer J. “Tim” Buckley and transition to chairman next year before also passing that role to Buckley.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. China's Shanghai Composite (+0.13%) eked out a gain in Asia and Britain's FTSE (-0.29%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,446.

Bank earnings are coming. Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo all report ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is heavy. CPI and retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET before industrial production and capacity utilization are due out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data concludes for the week with University of Michigan consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 2.34%.