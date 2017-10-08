Home > Business Insider > Finance >

10 affordable getaways to celebrate New Year's 2018

Finance 10 affordable getaways to celebrate New Year's 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New York City may be the most popular New Year's destination, but it's not the most affordable.

A round-trip ticket to the Bahamas is only $370.

A round-trip ticket to the Bahamas is only $370.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
It's common for New York City to come to mind when you think of New Year's Eve celebrations.

It's the most popular city for travelers to ring in the New Year, according to travel price comparison site Expedia, and the longtime host of one of the biggest New Year countdown parties in America, right in Times Square.

But as an already expensive destination, airfare and accommodations in New York City are even pricier during the holidays.

Luckily, a fun New Year's Eve getaway doesn't have to cost you a fortune.

In fact, you can travel to cities like Los Angeles and Seattle — and even tropical destinations like the Bahamas — for under $400 round trip.

If you book between November 26 and December 5, you can save an average of $600 on airfare and hotels, according to data from Expedia. If your travel plans are flexible — as in you don't have to be back in the office on January 2 — you may be able to save even more.

Since there's still time to choose a destination, check out Expedia's list of the 10 best places to visit for New Year's Eve where round-trip airfare is less than $400.

All flight prices are based on average airfare with a departure date of either December 30 or 31. Expedia also provided the average cost of a hotel on New Year's Eve for each location based on New Year's 2017.

10. Los Angeles

10. Los Angeles

(Shutterstock)

Average round trip-ticket: $377

Average daily hotel rate: $219



9. Mexico City

9. Mexico City

(Shutterstock)

Average round-trip ticket: $372

Average daily hotel rate: $96



8. Nassau

8. Nassau

(Valéria Almeida / Flickr)

Average round-trip ticket: $369

Average daily hotel rate: $329



7. Fort Lauderdale

7. Fort Lauderdale

(Shutterstock/Kamira)

Average round trip-ticket: $362

Average daily hotel rate: $226



6. San Francisco

6. San Francisco

(heyengel/Shutterstock)

Average round trip-ticket: $361

Average daily hotel rate: $244



5. Tampa

5. Tampa

(Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)

Average round trip-ticket: $347

Average daily hotel rate: $161



3. (TIE) Denver

3. (TIE) Denver

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Average round trip-ticket: $342

Average daily hotel rate: $204



3. (TIE) Phoenix

3. (TIE) Phoenix

(Shutterstock)

Average round trip-ticket: $342

Average daily hotel rate: $123



2. Salt Lake City

2. Salt Lake City

(Aqua Mechanical/Flickr)

Average round trip-ticket: $341

Average daily hotel rate: $124



1. Seattle

1. Seattle

(Sorin Colac/Shutterstock)

Average round trip-ticket: $309

Average daily hotel rate: $239



