Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Femi Otedola has spent over N300M to boost his dad’s legacy

Finance Femi Otedola has spent over N300 million in 13-years to boost his father’s legacy

  • Published:

Two years after, Otedola took absolute control of his late dad’s scholarship scheme, he took on another legacy built by his father.

Femi Otedola has spent over N300M to boost his dad’s legacy play

Two years after, Otedola took absolute control of his late dad’s scholarship scheme, he took on another legacy built by his father.

(Twitter/Femi Otedola)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Forte Oil chairman, Femi Otedola has spent over N300 million in the last 13 years boosting his father’s legacy.

  • Two years after, Otedola took absolute control of his late dad’s scholarship scheme, he took on another legacy built by his father.

Nigerian billionaire and chairman, Forte Oil, Femi Otedola has spent over N300 million in the last 13 years boosting his father’s legacy.

In 2005, the chairman, Geregu Power Plant, provided N200 million towards one of his late father, Sir Michael Otedola’s scholarship scheme.

With the gesture, Femi Otedola assumed control of the Sir Michael Otedola Scholarship Scheme, which was founded by the former Governor of Lagos State in 1987.

The presentation ceremony by Otedola was attended by the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Two years after, Otedola took absolute control of his late dad’s scholarship scheme, he took on another legacy built by his father.

Video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote reveals secret play Femi Otedola has continued to work on his late father's legacies. (Twitter/Femi Otedola)

 

In 2007, exactly two years after his assumption of the Sir Michael Otedola Scholarship scheme, Otedola presented a cheque of N100 million to immediate past governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola for the upliftment of the infrastructure of a college of primary education named after his father.

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company

Fashola, who received the cheque on behalf of the Lagos state government eulogized Otedola’s the late dad, Sir Michael Otedola for building such legacies.

Otedola has been rumoured to be eyeing the seat of the Lagos State governor, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode but the oil magnate has repeatedly denied the tale saying he has no political ambition neither is he hoping or aiming to become the governor of Lagos State.

My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.

“The governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him,” he said.

Otedola will be joining world and business leaders at the inaugural edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum as a founding delegate in November 2018.

Top 3

1 Finance Here is the amount each Nigerian State generated in 2017bullet
2 Finance Drugmaker Madrigal just came out with some promising data for...bullet
3 Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars
Finance Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars
Now you can get Nigerian Naira at N360 per dollar at any bank, here's how
Finance Now you can get Nigerian Naira at N360 per dollar at any bank, here's how
The police department vehicle was empty at the time of the collision, while the driver of the Tesla Model S sustained minor injuries.
Finance A Tesla Model S crashed into a parked police car while Autopilot was activated (TSLA)
How IMF plans to regulate and supervise Islamic banks
Finance How IMF plans to regulate and supervise Islamic banks in Nigeria and other countries