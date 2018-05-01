Facebook is ticking higher ahead of its developer conference (FB)

news

Facebook is up slightly in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Facebook's F8 developer conference is Tuesday, and investors will be looking out for several key developments.

The billionaire co-founder of Facebook's What's App quit over disagreements he had with Facebook over privacy and security.

Facebook shares are up just under 0.46% in pre-market trading Tuesday as trader's ready for the social-media giant's developer's conference. The conference, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, is an opportunity for investors to get a sense of what the company is doing to advance its services and improve its technology.

At the conference, investors will be looking out for the release of virtual-reality headset Oculus Go, updates on mobile gaming, and any new developments regarding its Messenger platform.

On Monday, Jan Loum, the co-founder of What'sApp, which Facebook bought over four years ago for over $19 billion, left the company over privacy and security concerns.

Facebook is down 5.15% on the year.