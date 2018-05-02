Facebook is a beast unlike any other that Match Group has seen (FB, MTCH)

news

Match Group, owner of Tinder, tumbled after Facebook announced plans to create its own dating app.

Facebook will challenge one of Match Group's key advantages in the market, scale and reach.

Still, the dating-app market may be big enough for both players.

Tinder-parent Match Group tumbled 22% Tuesday, its largest one-day drop ever, after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, while speaking at the F8 developers conference, announced the social-media platform is planning to enter the dating-app sphere. The lack of detail around Facebook's upcoming dating app presents uncertainty and concern over whether the owner of OkCupid, Match.com and PlentyOfFish can keep up with the social-media giant.

Still, the dating-app market has yet to reach its saturation point and Jefferies analyst Brent Thill says, "Longer term we do believe the market is big enough for both players." He imagines a scenario in which Match Group might offer premium dating while Facebook releases a more casual offering.

"Ultimately we don't believe the impact will be catastrophic, but the increased uncertainty around FB's offering (timing, geo rollout, layout) creates a tough setup for MTCH near term," Thill wrote in a note where he downgraded Match to hold from buy and slashed his price target by 20% to $40 a share.

Thill points out Match Group's scale and reach had always been its advantage in the dating-app market. However, that advantage will disappear once Facebook enters the industry as the social-media giant holds the resources to build a large scale product. With approximately 2 billion users internationally, Facebook is unlike any of Match Group's previous competitors.

Match Group shares are up 12.5% this year.