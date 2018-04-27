Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will likely get multi-million dollar contracts — here's what each player is expected to make

Finance Every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will likely get multi-million dollar contracts — here's what each player is expected to make

  • Published: , Refreshed:

NFL players are known for their high salaries. After the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, see just how much money the newest rookies are expected to make for their total contract and signing bonus.

Getting picked during the 2018 NFL Draft's first-round means a total salary package worth millions. play

Getting picked during the 2018 NFL Draft's first-round means a total salary package worth millions.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The 2018 NFL Draft's first-round concluded on Thursday night.
  • Projected salaries for the rookies are based on the NFL's Salary Cap and the Rookie Compensation Pool.
  • Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first draft pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523.

NFL players aren't just known for their skills on the field, but for the fat paychecks that keep them there.

After four quarterbacks off the board in the first ten picks and multiple trades during the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, salary predictions for NFL's newest players are at the ready.

With the help of sports attorney Jason Belzer, Forbes took a look at the expected compensation for all 32 draft picks based on the NFL's Salary Cap, which is expected to be approximately $177.2 million per team, and its Rookie Compensation Pool, which limits the total amount teams can spend on a rookie's first year salary and their four-year contract.

The pool is estimated at $1.25 billion, with $520 million allocated to first-round draft picks. That number is divided among all 32 NFL teams in proportion to their total draft pick number and the position of those picks in each round.

If signed to a contract, each rookie drafted will get a four-year deal with a minimum base salary of $480,000 (Year 1), $555,000 (Year 2), $630,000 (Year 3), $705,000 (Year 4).

But those numbers can hike up.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523. Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens during the 32nd pick, has an estimated total contract of $9,589,930 and signed bonus of $5,044,895.

Scroll through below to see the estimated total contract and signing bonus of all 32 draft picks from the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback play

32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $9,589,930

Signing Bonus: $5,044,895



31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back

31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back play

31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $9,747,362

Signing Bonus: $5,159,391



30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback

30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback play

30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $9,991,865

Signing Bonus: $5,337,210



29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle

29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle play

29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $10,283,751

Signing Bonus: $5,549,491



28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety play

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $10,834,932

Signing Bonus: $5,950,351



27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back

27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back play

27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back

(Sean M/ Haffey/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $10,903,622

Signing Bonus: $6,000,306



26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver

26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver play

26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver

(Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,040,975

Signing Bonus: $6,100,200



25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End

25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End play

25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End

(Todd Bennett/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,178,372

Signing Bonus: $6,200,124



24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver

24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver play

24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver

(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,315,742

Signing Bonus: $6,300,030



23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle

23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle play

23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,590,492

Signing Bonus: $6,499,849



22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker

22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker play

22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,727,863

Signing Bonus: $6,599,755



21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center

21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center play

21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center

(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $11,865,242

Signing Bonus: $6,699,667



20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center

20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center play

20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center

(Danny Johnston/AP Photo)

Total Contract: $11,933,932

Signing Bonus: $6,749,623



19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker

19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker play

19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $12,002,612

Signing Bonus: $6,799,573



18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback play

18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $12,208,682

Signing Bonus: $6,949,441



17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety

17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety play

17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $12,552,112

Signing Bonus: $7,199,209



16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker

16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker play

16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $12,826,862

Signing Bonus: $7,399,027



15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle

15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle play

15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $13,651,129

Signing Bonus: $7,998,494



14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End

14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End play

14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $13,925,862

Signing Bonus: $8,198,300



13. Washington Redskins — Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle

13. Washington Redskins — Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle play

13. Washington Redskins — Da'Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $14,612,732

Signing Bonus: $8,697,842



12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle play

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $15,024,853

Signing Bonus: $8,997,566



11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety

11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety play

11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $16,673,360

Signing Bonus: $10,196,480



10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback

10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback play

10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $17,841,032

Signing Bonus: $11,045,697



9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle

9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle play

9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $18,596,442

Signing Bonus: $11,595,085



8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker

8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker play

8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $18,733,972

Signing Bonus: $11,695,107



7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback

7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback play

7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $21,481,462

Signing Bonus: $13,693,282



6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard

6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard play

6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard

(Carlos Osorio/AP Photo)

Total Contract: $24,228,952

Signing Bonus: $15,691,456



5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End

5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End play

5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $27,663,313

Signing Bonus: $18,189,173



4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback

4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback play

4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $29,586,562

Signing Bonus: $19,587,900



3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback

3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback play

3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $30,685,571

Signing Bonus: $20,387,178



2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back

2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back play

2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $31,647,174

Signing Bonus: $21,086,526



1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback

1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback play

1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Total Contract: $33,158,294

Signing Bonus: $22,185,523



Top 3

1 Finance A Tesla Model X driver claims her car crashed into a gym after...bullet
2 Finance Here is why Nigeria's central bank will continue to intervene...bullet
3 Finance Amazon spikes to an all-time high after crushing earnings (AMZN)bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO
Finance Amazon is on track to beat Apple in becoming the first trillion dollar company (AMZN)
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.
Finance The airline industry's greatest enemy is back and it's going to drive up ticket prices for customers (AAL)
PayPal total payment volume
Finance PayPal processed $132 billion in Q1 growth tear (PYPL)