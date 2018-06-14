Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Euro slides after ECB says it will end its 2.5 trillion euro bond-buying program

Finance Euro slides after ECB says it will end its 2.5 trillion euro bond-buying program

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The euro slid versus the dollar Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would end its €2.5 trillion bond-buying program at the end of the year and expects to keep rates steady through next summer.

ECB President Draghi waits to address EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels play

ECB President Draghi waits to address EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The European Central Bank said Thursday it will end its bond-buying program in December.
  • The central bank also said it expects to keep rates unchanged through the summer of 2019.
  • The euro fell 0.55% against the greenback following the announcements.

The euro slid versus the dollar Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would end its 2.5 trillion ($3 trillion) bond-buying program at the end of the year and expects to keep rates steady through next summer.

The euro was down 0.56% against the dollar at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The ECB said in a statement that the large-scale stimulus program, which has been in place since 2015 amid the eurozone debt crisis, will end in December. The level of monthly bond purchases, currently at €30 million ($35 million), is set to be cut in half starting in September.

The central bank said it expects to keep rates unchanged "at least through the summer of 2019." It revised its inflation forecast for the next years from 1.4% previously to 1.7%.

"Underlying inflation is expected to pick up towards the end of the year and thereafter to increase gradually over the medium term, supported by our monetary policy measures, continuing economic expansion, corresponding absorption of economic slack, rising wage growth," ECB President Mario Draghi said.

The announcement comes one day after a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve policy meeting, where officials raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range between 1.75% and 2%. The central bank also signaled there would be two more hikes this year, more than previously expected.

The euro is down 2.44% versus the dollar this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Aliko Dangote 6 ways Africa's richest man spends his billionsbullet
2 Finance These 19 African presidents earn higher salaries than...bullet
3 Folorunso Alakija How Nigeria's richest woman makes and spends her moneybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mario Draghi
Finance The European Central Bank just called time on its $3 trillion stimulus program
Russia's $11Bn World Cup hosting may yield $30Bn by 2023
Finance Russia's $11 billion World Cup hosting may yield $30 billion by 2023
Nigeria’s food prices increased in May as inflation dropped to 11.61%
Finance Nigeria’s food prices increased in May as inflation dropped to 11.61%
null
Finance Comcast makes $65 billion offer for 21st Century Fox assets as bidding war with Disney heats up (FOXA, CMCSA, DIS)