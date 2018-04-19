Delta flight makes an emergency landing in Atlanta after smoke came out of an engine (DAL)

news

A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday after an engine began emitting smoke, CBS reports.

Flight 30 was headed from Atlanta to London when the flight's crew noticed something was wrong with one of the engines. The aircraft then returned to Atlanta and was hosed down by aircraft rescue and firefighting units, according to Hartsfield-Jackson's Twitter account. The aircraft was then towed back to the concourse with its passengers aboard.

A Twitter user posted a video of the plane after its emergency landing.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Delta did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. But the airline told New York Daily News that passengers made it out of the plane safely. It's not yet clear what caused the incident.

The incident came a day after a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded. One passenger died on the flight and seven were injured. The Associated Press identified the passenger who was killed as Jennifer Riordan, 43.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first in a US passenger airline accident in over nine years. Before Tuesday, the most recent fatal accident came in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York, when an aircraft operated by the now-defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed. Fifty people were killed in that crash — 49 people on the plane and one person on the ground.

The NTSB sent a team to Philadelphia to investigate the crash on Tuesday. The agency said a full investigation will take 12-15 months.