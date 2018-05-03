CRYPTO INSIDER: Goldman Sachs will soon trade bitcoin-linked products

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The Wall Street investment bank will soon start trading bitcoin futures with its own money for its clients, according to the New York Times. It will also offer so-called non-deliverable forwards, another type of derivative product which the bank will create.

The Goldman Sachs logo is pictured above a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York April 2, 2014. play

The Goldman Sachs logo is pictured above a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York April 2, 2014.

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Bitcoin got a boost Thursday following a New York Times report that said Goldman Sachs will begin trading products linked to bitcoin.

Should the bank get approval from the necessary regulators, it would trade bitcoin.

In the news:

