Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Cryptocurrencies are sliding thanks to tax day

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Cryptocurrencies are sliding thanks to tax day

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything you need to know about bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain today.

null play

null

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Tuesday is the deadline for filing federal income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service, the day many crypto investors have been freaking out about for months. An $800 million hedge fund said the recent slump in crypto prices is all thanks to Uncle Sam as traders sell their holdings in order to pay the tax man.

If you've yet to file your taxes, here's a quick explainer on paying taxes on bitcoin earnings. It's easier than you might think!

Here are the current crypto prices:

What's happening:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

Top 3

1 Finance You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden in Nigeriabullet
2 Finance The top 10 price gainers in the NSE last weekbullet
3 Finance SEC, NSE lift suspension as Oando shares commence tradingbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Music streaming does nothing for Apple's bottom line (AAPL)
Reed Hastings Netflix
Finance Stocks rally for a second day as earnings season rolls on
A Sun Country Boeing 737-800.
Finance An airline stranded 100 passengers in Mexico after deciding not to send a plane to pick them up
Southwest Airlines
Finance Southwest Airlines shares slide after NTSB says one person died after flight suffered massive engine failure