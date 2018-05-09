Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Bloomberg launches a crypto index

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bloomberg launches a crypto index

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The former Goldman Sachs trader and bitcoin king Mike Novogratz has joined with Bloomberg LP to start an index for the industry, according to a Wednesday statement from the two firms. Here's what you need to know.

Michael Novogratz speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014. play

Michael Novogratz speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014.

(REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The biggest name in cryptocurrencies is partnering with one of the finance industry's old guard.

The former Goldman Sachs trader and bitcoin king Mike Novogratz has joined with Bloomberg LP to start an index for the industry, according to a Wednesday statement from the two firms. Here's what you need to know.

Here are the current crypto prices:

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

In the news:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.

Top 3

1 Finance Dangote companies among worst performers as Stock market drops...bullet
2 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a...bullet
3 Finance Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30s
Finance IMF warns Ghana, other African peers of rising debts
Naira firms as CBN supports inter-bank forex market with $210 million
Finance Naira firms as CBN supports inter-bank forex market with $210 million
null
Finance Elon Musk just dished out millions of his own money as part of his war against Tesla haters