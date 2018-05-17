Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Costco rival BJ's Wholesale Club files to go public (BJ)

Finance Costco rival BJ's Wholesale Club files to go public (BJ)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Costco's about to see another warehouse club enter the public market. BJ's Wholesale Club filed with the SEC Thursday to go public. It intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker, "BJ."

Shoppers leave a BJ's store in Alexandria, Virginia play

Shoppers leave a BJ's store in Alexandria, Virginia

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • BJ's Wholesale Club has filed to go public.
  • The warehouse club operator intends to trade under the ticker "BJ."
  • Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have been hired as underwriters.

Watch out, Costco, a competitor may soon be competing for investment dollars. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading East Coast warehouse club, on Thursday filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

BJ's Wholesale Club intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BJ." Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have been hired as underwriters.

The American warehouse club operator offers 25% or more savings on a basket of manufacturer branded groceries compared to traditional supermarkets. Customers can shop in-store, online, or through a mobile app and have products delivered through the company's integrated Instacart same-day delivery offering.

Currently BJ's has more than 5 million members paying for either the base $55 annual fee or for the $110 BJ's Per Rewards Membership. Like Costco or Sam's Club, the company also sells its own private label brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company generated $12.8 billion in revenue.

Top 3

1 Finance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending millions more on...bullet
2 Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all...bullet
3 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
Finance The FDA is calling out drugmakers it says are 'gaming' the system to delay competition
Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Finance Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Butte County, California firefighter Lydia Soileau (R) helps 17-year-old Ginette Rochon from Canada put out a fire with an extinguisher during 'live fire' training at Camp Blaze July 10, 2002 in Oakland, California.
Finance One of Wall Street’s favorite forecasts for the US economy is looking red-hot, but it may not last
null
Finance There are some 'troubling trends' in sports drinks — and that's bad news for Pepsi (PEP)