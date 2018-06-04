Home > Business Insider > Finance >

China’s Export-Import Bank to fund Nigeria's national projects

Finance Nigeria is looking to China’s Export-Import Bank to fund some of its national projects

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Adeosun says the China’s Development Bank is a key supporter and partner of President Muhammadu Buhari's vision.

play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • The Nigerian government is currently in talks with the China’s Export-Import Bank to fund some of its national project

  • Kemi Adeosun met with Liu Liange, the president of the Export-Import Bank of China over the funding support for infrastructural projects across the country.

Nigeria’s finance minister, Kemi Adeosun has met with Liu Liange, the president of the Export-Import Bank of China over the funding support for infrastructural projects across the country.

Adeosun, in company of Babatunde Fashola, the Minister for Power, Works and Housing and Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, met with Liange in China during the delegation’s visit last week.

Confirming the meeting, Adeosun said in a tweet: “Met with the President of the Export-Import Bank of China, Liu Liange, last week, along with my colleagues @tundefashola, @hadisirika and Muhammad Musa Bello; and the Nigerian Ambassador to China. The Bank is providing funding to support our infrastructure ambitions.”

 

However, the minister did not reveal the exact amount the Export-Import Bank of China will be supporting the infrastructure ambitions of Nigeria.

The finance minister had earlier announced that she met with the China Development Bank to discuss infrastructure funding.

According to Adeosun, the China’s Development Bank is a key supporter and partner of President Muhammadu Buhari's vision to give Nigeria the infrastructure it deserves.

play Nigerian delegates with president China EXIM bank. (Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

 

In the last days of May 2018, Adeosun had met with her predecessor and former Managing Director of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during the 53rd Annual Meetings of the Africa Development Bank Group Board of Governors in Busan, South Korea.

ALSO READ: CBN signs $2.5billion swap deal with China

China supports Nigeria with funding for projects

In 2017, China disbursed over $30 billion in funding support to Nigeria and other African countries to drive its cooperation plans on industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.

In January 2018, Nigeria secured the commitment of China for the provision of $550 million towards the purchase of two additional satellites for subsequent launch into the space in the next two years.

The Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shittu had said both the China Exim Bank and China Great Walls, the manufacturers, had agreed to fund the project 100 per cent following Nigeria’s inability to fulfill the initial agreement it reached with China to provide 15 percent of the $550 million.

Top 3

1 Finance I drove an electric car for the first time under intense...bullet
2 Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all...bullet
3 Finance Here is the amount each Nigerian State generated in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

CBN extends USSD daily limit transaction to October
Finance CBN extends policy on USSD daily limit transaction of N100,000 to October
Dr Victor Madeira, a Senior Fellow at The Institute for Statecraft
Finance A war in cyberspace is already raging and could lead to 'armageddon' if banks get hit
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.
Finance How JetBlue, Southwest, WOW and other airlines can sell insanely cheap tickets and stay in business (JBLU, LUV)
CBN orders 22 Nigerian banks to pledge N1B collateral for OTC
Finance CBN orders 22 Nigerian banks to pledge N1 billion collateral for off-the-counter trade settlement