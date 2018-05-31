Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CBN injects $210m into fx market to prevent dollars shortage

Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars

  Published:

The Central Bank urged the commercial banks to continue to comply with forex directives to sustain confidence in the market.

  • CBN spokesperson said the bank’s continued intervention forex market is to ensure the availability of foreign exchange to genuine customers.

  • The Nigerian naira has been under pressure for few weeks as portfolio investors continued to exit local treasuries.

  • The speculative demand made the Central Bank of Nigeria to tightening policy on the forex market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it had injected $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market to increase liquidity and prevent dollar shortages.

From the money released, the bank injected the sum of $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market while interests in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million. Also, the sum of $55 million was apportioned to invisible such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

Isaac Okorafor, the CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, who confirmed the figures, said the bank’s continued intervention forex market is to ensure the availability of foreign exchange to genuine customers.

He urged the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to continue to comply with the Bank’s directive to sell forex over the counter to customers with legitimate needs so as to sustain the confidence in the foreign exchange market.

Nigerian naira under pressure

The Nigerian naira has been under pressure for few weeks as portfolio investors continued to exit the equity due to lower yields. The pressure pushed the local currency to N366 to the dollar last week creating speculations.

The speculative demand made the Central Bank of Nigeria to tightening its policy on forex activities which also made the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to check some banks at the nation's capital, Abuja, in order to monitor forex sale compliance level.

CBN directive to banks

Last week, the Central bank directed all commercial banks in the country to sell foreign exchange across the counter and also mandated all Bureaux De Change (BDCs) to access the foreign exchange window, thrice a week.

Nigeria's foreign reserve dips

The reserves, fell by 1.55% on Monday, May 28, 2018, to $47.65 billion, the latest CBN data seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa showed.

