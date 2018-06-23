CBN: Here are the profiles of the newly appointed directors

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adeola Adetunji, Mike Obadan, Justitia Nnabuko and Ummuh Jalingo as new Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, made this known in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018.

“Mr President expects the new appointees to regard their appointments as a call to national service and to carry out their responsibilities with uprightness, diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public,” the statement read.

Meet the newly appointed directors of the central bank:

Adeola Adetunji

Adeola Adetunji is the founder and CEO of Mvoula Investment Group Limited, a Private Equity Investment Company headquartered in Mauritius, which was established to invest in Sub Saharan Africa. Mvoula has investments in Nigeria, South Africa, Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

Prior to founding and heading Mvoula Investments, he joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1993 where he held various leadership roles until he retired in December 2016 as the Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.

He is a fellow Chartered Accountant and holds a B.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Ife and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Planning from the University of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania USA.

He is also a member of the Young Presidents Organisation (a prestigious international organisation of corporate and entrepreneur leaders) and is a member of the Global Advisory Board of The University of Pittsburgh, USA.

He has over two decades experience in the consumer market and business operation in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Republic of Congo where he held various leadership positions.

Ummu Jalingo

Ummu Ahmed Jalingo is a professor of Economics at the Bayero University Kano and specialises on Aviation and industrial economics.

Mike Obadan

Prof. Mike I. Obadan is the former Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Economic Management and Administration, Ibadan, Oyo state.

He has also served as President of the Nigerian Economic Society and contributed significantly to societal development through consultancy services to various national and international organizations.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Economic Society and the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria, Professor Obadan has published extensively in the areas of macroeconomics, international trade, finance and development issues.

Justitia Nnabuko

Justitia Nnabuko Is a Professor of Marketing, a researcher and consultant in the Department of Marketing of the University of Nigeria for over thirty years

Her core competencies are in marketing development of SMEs – writing of marketing plans, feasibility studies, marketing management, communication and food marketing.

She holds a PhD in Marketing and a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the Second Vice President of the Institute.