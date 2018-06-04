Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CBN extends policy on USSD daily limit transaction of N100,000

Finance CBN extends policy on USSD daily limit transaction of N100,000 to October

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The apex bank fixed the implementation of the measure to curb USSD risks in the Nigerian financial system to October 2018.

CBN extends USSD daily limit transaction to October play CBN extends new policy on USSD transaction to October (breaking news Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The USSD codes for transfer of funds at N100,000 daily limit takes effect October 1, 2018.

  • The new policy is to reduce the risks associated with the use of USSD channels.

  • Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking and Payments System Department, said the date was extended in order to fully realise the objective of the framework.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), has extended the date for the implementation of the Regulatory framework for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

The implementation of the measure to curb USSD risks in the Nigerian financial system was extended from June 1, 2018, to October 1, 2018.

The CBN stated this in a circular released over the weekend to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPS) and other service providers.

Also READ: CBN orders 22 Nigerian banks to pledge N1 billion collateral for off-the-counter trade settlement

Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking and Payments System Department, the date was extended in order to fully realise the objective of the framework.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has observed that in order to fully realise the objective of the framework, the Bank has considered and approved the extension of the implementation date of the circular to be effective from October 1, 2018.”

The CBN had in April 2018 issued a circular pegging transaction on the use of USSD code for transfer of funds at N100,000 daily limit effective from June 1, 2018.

The bank also directed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) to allow users to create a pin or soft token for transactions above N20,000.

The new framework is to reduce the risks associated with the use of USSD channels.

Top 3

1 Finance I drove an electric car for the first time under intense...bullet
2 Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all...bullet
3 Finance Here is the amount each Nigerian State generated in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria is looking to China’s Export-Import Bank to fund some of its national projects
Finance Nigeria is looking to China’s Export-Import Bank to fund some of its national projects
Dr Victor Madeira, a Senior Fellow at The Institute for Statecraft
Finance A war in cyberspace is already raging and could lead to 'armageddon' if banks get hit
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.
Finance How JetBlue, Southwest, WOW and other airlines can sell insanely cheap tickets and stay in business (JBLU, LUV)
CBN orders 22 Nigerian banks to pledge N1B collateral for OTC
Finance CBN orders 22 Nigerian banks to pledge N1 billion collateral for off-the-counter trade settlement