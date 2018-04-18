California opens investigation into Tesla's workplace conditions (TSLA)

news

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health announced on Wednesday it is investigating workplace conditions for Tesla employees, Bloomberg first reported.

An agency spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that it "currently has an open inspection at Tesla." The spokesperson said the agency doesn't discuss open investigations, but said they often involve reviews of electronic records companies submit to report workplace injuries and illnesses.

On Sunday, the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal released a report that claimed Tesla has misreported workplace injuries and failed to take some workplace safety measures at the Fremont, California, factory where it builds its cars. The report claims Tesla either failed to report injuries employees incurred while at work or mislabeled them, avoided some safety markings for aesthetic reasons, and gave some employees insufficient training for dangerous work.

The report also said California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health has noted over 40 violations from Tesla since 2013.

Reveal reportedly spoke with over three dozen current and former Tesla employees and reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including internal records and correspondence related to injury reporting.

Tesla denied the report's claims on Monday in a blog post, calling the report "a completely false picture of Tesla and what it is actually like to work here," and "an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla."

"This is not to say that there aren't real issues that need to be dealt with at Tesla or that we've made no mistakes with any of the 37,000 people who work at our company," the company said. "However, there should be absolutely no question that we care deeply about the well-being of our employees and that we try our absolute hardest to do the right thing and to fail less often."

Tesla's statement followed a post from February, in which the company highlighted its efforts to improve worker safety at the Fremont factory. Laurie Shelby — Tesla's vice president of environmental, health, and safety — wrote that the company's total recordable incident rate (TRIR), had fallen 25% since 2016 and was aligned with the industry average. Shelby also outlined the steps the company had taken in an effort to better manage and prevent workplace injuries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.