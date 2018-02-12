Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bank of Baroda announces South Africa exit

Bank of Baroda The Bank of Baroda is leaving South Africa after its involvement in Gupta and Zuma scandals

  • Published:

The Indian bank has outlets in Ghana and Kenya as well

play Bank of Baroda (Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India's Bank of Baroda has signalled its exit from South Africa after alerting the registrar of banks.

The Indian bank has been at the heart of a scandal involving the powerful Gupta family's whose relationship with the president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma has shocked the country and is leading to the exit of Zuma.

“The Registrar, which is part of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), is in discussions with the Bank of Baroda to ensure its orderly withdrawal from South Africa so that no depositor is disadvantaged,” the central bank said in a statement.

The issue and its subsequent investigation seems to have led to the decision by the bank to withdraw its business from South Africa.

In India, the bank has also been asked to clarify to authorities the extent of its involvement in the South African scandal.

“Many of these allegations are on historical transactions and the bank has since then significantly improved the compliance process and these remediation measures would ensure that KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering) are completed to fullest satisfaction of internal review an...” it said in the statement. Further, the bank said it will keep stock exchanges updated about any significant outcome of these investigations.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Here's the most important export from every US statebullet
3 Finance Here are 4 quick profit-making opportunitiesbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigerians can now pay for purchases from UK with Naira
Finance Nigerians can now pay for purchases from UK with Naira
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BWLD, DIS, BX)
One of the leading television companies has disclosed how much it has invested in Nigeria.
Finance StarTimes has invested over $220 million in Nigeria
bob prince
Finance $160 billion hedge fund exec: 'We’ll probably have a much bigger shakeout coming'