Bank of America beats, posts a record quarter (BAC)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch just announced first-quarter earnings results, beating analyst estimates with earnings per share of $0.62. Analysts had been expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.59.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $23.1 billion, marginally ahead of analyst expectations of $23 billion. Net interest income increased by $550 million, driven by higher rates. .

Adjusted net income: $6.9 billion, a record high, and well ahead of analyst expectations.

JPMorgan and Citigroup announced first-quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly. The two banks also posted gains in markets revenue, with JPMorgan's markets revenue up 7% on an underlying basis and Citigroup's total markets and securities securities revenue up 3%.

Those gains were driven by equities revenue, with JPMorgan posting record equities revenue of $2 billion and Citigroup posting a 38% gain in equities revenue to $1.1 billion. Fixed income revenues in contrast were flat at JPMorgan, and down at Citigroup.