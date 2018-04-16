Bank of America beats, posts a record quarter (BAC)

Bank of America announced first quarter earnings results on Monday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch just announced first-quarter earnings results, beating analyst estimates with earnings per share of $0.62. Analysts had been expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.59.
Here are the key numbers:
JPMorgan and Citigroup announced first-quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly. The two banks also posted gains in markets revenue, with JPMorgan's markets revenue up 7% on an underlying basis and Citigroup's total markets and securities securities revenue up 3%.
Those gains were driven by equities revenue, with JPMorgan posting record equities revenue of $2 billion and Citigroup posting a 38% gain in equities revenue to $1.1 billion. Fixed income revenues in contrast were flat at JPMorgan, and down at Citigroup.