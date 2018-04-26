Home > Business Insider > Finance >

AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)

Finance AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The chipmaker said it earned $0.11 per share on revenues of $1.65 billion.

AMD stock price earnigns play

AMD stock price earnigns

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Shares of AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) are set to open up more than 9% Thursday, at $10.60, after the chipmaker reported first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations.

For the first three months of 2018, AMD said it earned an adjusted $0.11 per share, outpacing the $0.09 that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. Revenue was $1.65 billion, which was ahead of the $1.57 billion that Wall Street was anticipating.

"The first quarter was an outstanding start to 2018 with 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth,” said Lisa Su, AMD's president and CEO, in a press release. "PC, gaming and datacenter adoption of our new, high-performance products continues to accelerate. We are excited about our long-term roadmaps and focused on delivering sustained revenue growth and profitability."

AMD also increased its second quarter revenue guidance to $1.725 billion, a 50% increase over the same quarter in 2017.

The crypto craze that peaked in January provided a boost for GPU makers like AMD and its competitor NVDA. But as prices have fallen in 2018, so too has would-be miners interest in the chips that were traditionally only popular among PC gamers.

"Ultimately, we don’t believe Crypto GPU Rev is sustainable and see 3 potential issues: (1) Price volatility in Ethereum which makes mining less economical, (2) Bitmain’s Ethereum ASIC scheduled for release in July, and (3) An increased probability of Crypto moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake negating the need for mining/GPUs all together," Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer warned clients ahead of the earnings report.

AMD did not directly mention cryptocurrencies in its quarterly filing — but will almost certainly be asked about their impact on its bottom line by analysts on the conference call later Wednesday evening.

"AMD had a blowout revenue quarter, beating guidance and growing 40% year on year which would make it the third straight quarter of double digit YoY revenue growth," Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said in an email. "The growth was led by sales of AMD's Ryzen client CPU and APU product line in desktops and notebooks. I expect AMD to show even more gains next quarter based on channel fill of second generation Ryzen desktop CPU, increased distribution of Ryzen mobile notebooks and the continued ramp of EPYC server deployments.

Shares of AMD are down 4% since the beginning of the year.

Top 3

1 Finance Caterpillar tanks in broader selloff and after executives say...bullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet
3 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Revolut CEO and founder Nikolay Storonsky.
Finance London banking startup Revolut is now worth $1.7 billion — just 33 months after launching
Protesters trying to pull down the gates of the Legislative Yuan building during a rally against overhaul of the military and civil service pension funds in Taipei, Taiwan.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, FB, AMD, DB, CMG)
Diamond Bank is selling off its UK subsidiary to focus on retail banking in Nigeria
Finance Diamond Bank is selling off its UK subsidiary to focus on retail banking in Nigeria
N1.7 trillion tax revenue was generated in Q1 of 2018 - Fowler
Finance N1.7 trillion tax revenue was generated in Q1 of 2018 - Fowler