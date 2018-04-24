Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Amazon's dropping as part of a broader tech sell-off (AMZN)

Amazon shares are down more than 4% to an intraday low of $1,448.64 a share Tuesday, as part of a broader tech sell-off.

Amazon isn't the only FANG stock to drop Tuesday. Facebook is down more than 3.5%, while Alphabet is down 5%, as its better-than-expected earnings results were outweighed by its soaring costs. Netflix is down more than 3.5%, meanwhile.

All three major US indices are down Tuesday, after the US 10-year treasury yield hit 3%, worrying investors about a noticeable uptick in inflation.

Amazon is up 22.88% on the year.

