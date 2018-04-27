Amazon poses a 'significant risk' to one of Microsoft's most important businesses (MSFT)

news

Microsoft beat earnings estimates Thursday, and the stock is gaining Friday.

Microsoft Azure was its fastest growing business for the reporting period.

Investors are overlooking one key risk to Azure, Jefferies analyst John DiFucci said.

Microsoft's Azure wowed investors as the company's third-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates Thursday, but Jefferies analyst John DiFucci, who is one of Wall Street's biggest bears on the company, warns the business faces one potent threat: Amazon's AWS.

Azure's revenue soared 93% year-over-year in the third-quarter, driving the tech giant's commercial cloud services unit to revenue growth of 58%.

"Many investors focus on Microsoft’s Azure business as the future of the company and also look to AWS as the model that Azure will follow," DiFucci wrote. "We believe there is significant risk in this thesis."

That's because Microsoft's main market for Azure is one that Amazon has the potential to win through its Amazon Web Services business. "Microsoft is moving from a position of dominance (on premise) to a competitive environment (the Cloud) that includes AWS as leader," DiFucci said.

Currently, Azure dominates the small businesses market for cloud computing for two core reasons, according to DiFucci. Firstly, Azure is the most inexpensive cloud product for a small business to own. Secondly, "it works well enough," DiFucci wrote. All told, small businesses buy Azure and AWS hasn't developed a huge footprint there.

But DiFucci offered the hypothetical scenario in which AWS offered the same service at the same level of reliability, and at a much lower price. That conceivable scenario would be bad news for Azure.

"Hypothetically, if AWS said to all customers: for all your third-party applications and all your custom home grown applications, come to us and we’ll provide the same level of reliability and uptime … at 30 cents on the dollar," Azure would be in trouble, according to DiFucci.

Amazon could accomplish this for a few reasons, he said. It has expertise at running on low margins as a giant retailer and advantages running IT resources that operate Amazon.com — one of the largest domains in the world.

In this case, Microsoft would have to pick its poison. "Microsoft would have two alternatives: (1) meet AWS on price or (2) not," DiFucci said. "Neither seems like a good outcome."

DiFucci has a $75 per-share price target, about 20% below its current level.

Microsoft is up 9.79% this year.